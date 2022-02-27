Volodymyr Zelensky: from comedy to tragedy – International

In 2006, Zelensky participated in the Ukrainian version of Dana dos Famosos (photo: reproduction)

Less than four years ago, Volodymyr Zelensky was one of the most popular comedians on Ukrainian television, earning his living making lame jokes on the Servant of the People program, in which he played an accidental president of the Republic. Like his character, a professor who ends up ruling the country, the actor, trained in law, had never been involved in politics. Therefore, many interpreted it as yet another joke when he announced his candidacy, in 2019, for the Presidency.

Inexperienced and considered uninformed on geopolitical issues, Zelensky, 44, is facing the second major crisis in nearly two years and 10 months of government. First, there was health, triggered by Sars-CoV-2, which still infects 40,000 people a day — only 35% of the population is fully vaccinated. Now, in the sights of Russia, it finds itself at the center of a new war in Europe.

This role, which the ex-actor probably never thought he would play, is being played with steadfastness. On Friday, the United States offered to remove him from Ukraine, in the face of the real risk that Zelensky and his family would be assassinated. The president, however, declined the offer. “The enemy has designated me as target number one, and my family as target number two. But I will stay in the government quarters with the others,” he said, adding, “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

In a video posted on social media, Zelensky promises to stay in the country and fight the Russians to the end (photo: Facebook/@Volodymyr Zelensky/AFP)

Zelensky has been communicating with the population using the same tools that helped to elect him: social networks. As in the campaign, which was carried out entirely on the internet, the president shows himself to be close to the Ukrainians – and, now, to the rest of the world –, constantly posting text and video messages. On twitter, he reported on Thursday night: “We have severed diplomatic ties with Russia.” On TV and online, he urged calm and assured that the country would emerge victorious: “Don’t panic, we’re ready for anything. We’re going to win.”

“Puppet”

With an anti-system and anti-corruption speech, the former actor won the elections with more than 70% of the votes. Jewish and politically right-aligned, he grew up in southeastern Ukraine, in the industrial city of Kryvyy Rih, in a pre-Russian region where Russian is even the first language. Despite having graduated in law, he chose to be a comedian – since the age of 17, he had been doing theater. One of his most accessed videos on Youtube shows a young Zelensky, in 1997, supposedly playing the piano with his penis, in a humorous painting. The president’s popularity when he was still just an artist led him to be invited to participate in several programs, even winning the Ukrainian edition of Dana dos Famosos in 2006.

When elected, many commentators and opponents claimed that the president would be a puppet for the oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, who financed his campaign. However, he surprised, adopting an anti-oligarchic stance, despite having celebrated his 2021 birthday at a party sponsored by Timur Mindich, Kolomoisky’s business partner. The celebration garnered a lot of criticism, especially because it brought together 30 people in a closed place, all without a mask, in the midst of the pandemic. Zelensky has been married to Olena Zelenska since 2003 and has two children: Kiril and Aleksandra.

In September 2019, Zelensky saw his government at the center of a political scandal in the United States, with the complaint that then US President Donald Trump offered him a package of military aid, in exchange for an investigation against the United States. current president, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter. Without having proof, the tycoon claimed that Hunter Biden, who served on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy conglomerate, benefited from the position of his father, vice president of Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.