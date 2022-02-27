War between Russia and Ukraine will burden Brazilian cattle ranchers, says CNA

The impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is also wreaking havoc on the livestock chain. Cattle, swine and poultry breeders, who have a good part of their costs based on the consumption of grains (such as corn and bran) to feed the animals, will face a more complicated scenario.

Ukraine is a major corn producer and Russia is one of the largest wheat producers. Even though wheat is not used as animal feed in Brazil – although there are projects that have already shown this viability – when the price of grain rises, it pulls the price of other grains.

Despite the moderate rise expected for the price of corn, the main source of animal feed, in the single digits, analysts say that the current level of grain prices is already very high and puts pressure on costs. “The increase in commodity prices will impact the cost of poultry, pork and beef production chains,” he says. Bruno Lucchi, technical director of the CNA.

He says that this additional rise in corn prices due to the conflict worsens a situation that was already critical for many ranchers. That’s because there was a break in the second corn crop of 2021, and this year’s first corn crop was affected by drought in the South.