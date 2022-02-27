War in Ukraine already affects international cooperation in space – 02/27/2022 – Sidereal Messenger

Traditional arena for international cooperation, the space industry is being dragged down by the war in Ukraine. Long-term consequences are sure to follow, but the first moves have already begun. And everyone has something to lose.

In response to the Russian invasion, US President Joe Biden on Friday announced a package of economic sanctions and mentioned that they would harm imports and “degrade your aerospace industry, including your space program.”

The answer came from Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos (Russian space agency), via Twitter. Calling the actions “Alzheimer’s Sanctions”, he pointed to American reliance on several cooperation projects, including the International Space Station, which needs propulsion provided by Russian Progress freighters to avoid collisions with space debris.

NASA followed suit, saying that “the new export control measures will allow for the continuation of US-Russia civil space cooperation” and that “there are no anticipated changes to the agency’s support for operations in orbit and on ground stations.” “. But the fire continues.

On Saturday (26), Rogozin announced that Russia will recall all its teams working in Kourou, French Guiana, in preparation for an April launch of two Galileo satellites (the European GPS) on a Soyuz rocket. The payload was left without a ride, and the measure will obviously have an impact on the future of cooperation between Russians and Europeans for flights of Soyuz rockets from the South American spaceport. In the long run, loss for the Russians. Rogozin has also suspended American participation in the Russian Venus mission Venera-D, and there are concerns about cooperation between Russians and Europeans in the Martian mission ExoMars.

From side to side, there are calculations to know the size of the damage. The American company ULA has already announced that it has enough Russian RD-180 engines in stock to complete the dozens of missions contracted with the American Atlas V launcher. The American Northrop Grumman, on the other hand, sees a more uncertain situation with its Antares rocket, which has elements manufactured Ukraine and Russian-built engines. The company says it has components for two more launches, but after that, it will need to find another rocket to take its Cygnus freighters to the International Space Station.

By the way, the orbital complex jointly led by the US and Russia is the best example of codependency achieved in space. Without the American side it is impossible to stabilize the station, and without Russian support it is not possible to periodically raise the orbit to prevent it from plunging into the atmosphere. Hence the conviction that, at least at first, it will not be affected. But the tension jeopardizes the complex’s farther future, including NASA’s recent announcement to keep it in operation until 2030.

This column is published on Mondays, in Folha Corrida.

