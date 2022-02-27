War in Ukraine: EU tightens sanctions against Russia, Biden announces billion-dollar aid

Faced with escalating tensions in the Ukraine war, the European Union (EU) announced new sanctions against Russia.

According to information from the RTP news agency, the main measure is the freezing of European assets held by Vladimir Putin, Russian President, and Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Another measure was to cut off Russian access to major financial markets with the aim of targeting 70% of the country’s largest financial institutions and strategic state-controlled companies.

In addition, the EU said that all 27 members of the bloc will bring limitations on exports and imports. There will, for example, be restrictions on oil sales and technology purchases by Russian companies, according to RTP.

Senior Russian officials and businessmen and diplomats lost their European visa privileges.

However, the concern remains: so far none of the global sanctions on Russia have been enough for Putin to change course.

Read too:

Millionaire aid and arms shipments

US announces BRL 1.8 billion aid for Ukraine

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, announced this Saturday (26) that the country will send another US$ 350 million (R$ 1.8 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine.

“This package will include more lethal defensive assistance to help address the armored, air and other threats Ukraine currently faces,” Blinken said in a statement. Joe Biden, US president, has already stressed that the country will not send soldiers to Ukraine for now.

Belgium sends weapons to Ukraine

Belgium, another member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), will send 300 troops to Romania, which borders Ukraine.

Alexander de Croo, prime minister of Belgium, said the aim is to strengthen NATO troops in eastern Europe.

“Belgium assumes its responsibility within the NATO rapid response program, which was activated on Friday. At this stage, 300 Belgian soldiers will be sent to Romania,” he said on Twitter.

In addition, 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel will be sent to Ukraine.

protests

Meanwhile, thousands of people protested in front of Russian embassies in several countries.

In Russia, around 1,800 protesters were detained for taking part in anti-war protests.

Russia continues its attack

The Russian Defense Ministry statement says all units in Ukraine have orders to resume attacks in all directions on Saturday. On Friday, the Kremlin said Putin had ordered troops to stop advancing.

Resumption, according to Russia, comes after Kiev refuses to negotiate. However, the adviser to the presidency of Ukraine denies the fact.

Moscow and Kiev signaled a possible ceasefire negotiation, but the attempt failed.

*With Agência Brasil and RTP.

