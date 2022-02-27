War in Ukraine: Is Invasion Going As Russia Expected?

2022-02-27

Ukrainian soldier inside a tank in Kiev

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Ukrainian army has resisted Russian invasion

History shows that it is much easier to start a war than to end it.

This is what happened, for example, with the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003. And it may be the case with Vladimir Putin’s current Russian invasion of Ukraine.

An old axiom says that military planning never survives first contact with the enemy. This appears to be the case for Russian forces.

Ed Arnold, European security expert at think tank British Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), describes Russia’s initial attack as “slower than expected”.

