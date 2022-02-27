War in Ukraine: Kiev receives millions in bitcoin donations

Abhishek Pratap

  • Joe Tidy
  • BBC News cybersecurity reporter

soldier in Kiev

Credit, Reuters

Cryptocurrency experts say at least $13.7 million has so far been sent to the Ukrainian war effort through anonymous bitcoin donations.

Researchers at Elliptic, a blockchain analytics company, say the Ukrainian government, NGOs and volunteer groups were able to raise this money by asking for donations to their bitcoin wallet addresses.

More than 4,000 donations have been made so far. An unknown donor even donated US$ 3 million (R$ 15 million) in bitcoins to an NGO. The average donation is US$ 95 (almost R$ 500).

On Saturday afternoon (2/26), the official Twitter account of the government of Ukraine posted a message: “Join the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. In bitcoin, ethereum and USDT.”

