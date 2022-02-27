War in Ukraine: Russia blocks access to Twitter and threatens Facebook

  • Joe Tidy and James Clayton
  • From BBC News

Facebook said it will not stop fact-checking and labeling content from state-owned news organizations

Russia has blocked Twitter and threatened to do the same to Facebook after a “censorship” clash.

Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor accuses Facebook of violating “the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens”.

Facebook said it refuses to stop fact-checking and labeling content from state-run news organizations.

Experts at cybersecurity NGO NetBlocks say there is a full or near-total restriction on Twitter in Russia.

