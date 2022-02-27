War in Ukraine: Russia blocks access to Twitter and threatens Facebook

Joe Tidy and James Clayton

Facebook said it will not stop fact-checking and labeling content from state-owned news organizations

Russia has blocked Twitter and threatened to do the same to Facebook after a “censorship” clash.

Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor accuses Facebook of violating “the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens”.

Facebook said it refuses to stop fact-checking and labeling content from state-run news organizations.

Experts at cybersecurity NGO NetBlocks say there is a full or near-total restriction on Twitter in Russia.

The blockade came after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, when many videos and images of the invasion went viral on social media.

NetBlocks says that Facebook and Instagram appear to be working normally, but Twitter services began to be interrupted this Saturday morning (2/26). User reports corroborate this.

It is possible to bypass these blocking measures using VPN services.

NetBlocks director Alp Toker told the BBC: “The restriction of Twitter in Russia will significantly limit the free flow of information at a time of crisis, when the public most needs to be kept informed.”

Twitter did not respond to interview requests. Roskomnadzor has not officially announced any action against Twitter.

It is unclear what kind of restrictions could be implemented against Facebook and other Meta platforms — such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

The Russian regulator has demanded that Facebook lift restrictions imposed on Thursday on state news agency RIA, state TV channel Zvezda and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru. He said Meta had “ignored” these requests.

Meta’s vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg said Russian authorities “ordered us to stop independent fact-checking and labeling.” [de notícias falsas]” from the contents of the vehicles. “We refuse.”

He wants the Russians to continue using Meta’s platforms.

“Ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organize for action,” said Clegg. According to him, the company wants “they continue to make their voices heard.”

Many state media in Russia have been publicizing a positive image of Russian military advances in Ukraine, calling the invasion a “special military operation”.

On Thursday, Meta said it had set up a “special operations center” to monitor content about the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia has its own Facebook equivalents, VK and Odnoklassniki, but Facebook remains very popular in the country, as does Instagram, which is owned by Meta.

On Friday, US Senator Mark Warner said Facebook, YouTube and other social media services have “a clear responsibility to ensure that their products are not used to facilitate human rights abuses.”

Meta is under pressure to label fake news published on the platform, and has been working with external fact-checkers, including the Reuters news agency.

Moscow has also increased pressure on local media, threatening to block reports containing what it describes as “false information” about its invasion of Ukraine.

Twitter told the BBC its security and integrity teams were “stopping attempts to amplify false and misleading information”.