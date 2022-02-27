War in Ukraine: What is the Swift Payment System, which causes divisions over sanctions on Russia | World

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said world leaders would have “bloody hands” if they did not ban Russia from the Swift payments network, which is critical for effective transactions of financial values ​​around the world.

In a post on the social network Twitter, Kuleba said: “I will not be diplomatic about this. Anyone who now has doubts that Russia should be banned from Swift needs to understand that the blood of innocent Ukrainian men, women and children will be on their hands. also”.

UK, Estonian, Lithuanian and Latvian ministers have joined Kuleba in pushing for Russian access to the global payments system to be cut, but other European countries have been reluctant to take such a step.

Russian government says Ukraine refused to negotiate; ukrainians deny

Brazil condemns invasion of Ukraine; know the reasons for the Brazilian vote in the UN Security Council

But how would this sanction affect Russia? And why is its adoption so controversial among Western nations?

Swift is a global financial artery that allows for the fast and smooth transfer of money across borders. Its name means Society for Worldwide Financial Telecommunication among Banks, in its acronym in English.

Created in 1973 and based in Belgium, Swift connects 11,000 banks and institutions in over 200 countries. It is not, however, a traditional bank. It is a kind of instant messaging system that informs users when payments have been sent and when they have reached their destination.

2 of 4 Dmytro Kuleba says the West will have “bloody hands” if it doesn’t ban Russia from Swift — Photo: BBC/Getty Images Dmytro Kuleba says the West will have “bloody hands” if it doesn’t ban Russia from Swift — Photo: BBC/Getty Images

It sends over 40 million messages a day, and trillions of dollars pass from hand to hand between companies and governments. More than 1% of these messages are believed to involve Russian payments.

Why the pressure to ban Russia?

Kicking Russia out of the system, used by thousands of banks, would hit the country’s banking network and its access to financial resources. But many governments fear that it would also harm their own economies and businesses, as the purchase and sale of oil and gas from Russia is hit, for example.

The UK led demands for the system to be shut down in Russia, although the British Defense Secretary said: “Unfortunately, the Swift system is not under our control. It is not a unilateral decision.”

Germany is believed to be resistant to the idea of ​​pulling Russia out of Swift. Likewise, both French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that the option would only be used as a last resort.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russia’s withdrawal from Swift was not on the table “as at this point in time it is not a position the rest of Europe wants to take”, although he said the option would remain a possibility. .

Swift was created by American and European banks, who did not want a single institution to develop its own system and have a monopoly on these transactions.

Today the network is jointly owned by more than 2,000 banks and financial institutions. It is managed by the National Bank of Belgium, in partnership with major central banks from around the world — including the US Federal Reserve and the UK’s Bank of England.

3 of 4 The Russian economy, which is already suffering from the fall of the ruble, would be hit by an exit from Swift – Photo: BBC/Reuters The Russian economy, which is already suffering from the fall of the ruble, would be hit by an exit from Swift – Photo: BBC/Reuters

Swift helps make safe international trade between its members possible and is reportedly not taking sides in disputes between participating nations. However, Iran was banned from Swift in 2012 as part of sanctions surrounding its nuclear program. The country lost almost half of its revenue from oil exports and 30% of its foreign trade.

The system claims to have no influence over sanctions and that any decision to impose any restrictive measure rests with national governments.

How would Russia’s suspension of Swift affect the country?

Russian companies would lose access to the smooth and efficient instant transactions offered by Swift. Payments for its valuable energy and agricultural products would be seriously disrupted. Banks would likely have to deal directly with each other, which would cause delays and additional costs, and consequently reduce inflows to the Russian government.

Russia has faced the threat of being pulled out of Swift before — in 2014, when it annexed Crimea, Ukraine. Russia said at the time that the measure would amount to a declaration of war.

Western allies did not go ahead with the measure, but the threat led Russia to develop its own system of transfer between countries, although still in its infancy.

Moscow government created the National Card Payment System, known as Mir, to process card payments. However, few countries currently use it.

Why are countries opposing Russia split over Swift?

Removing Russia from Swift would hurt companies that trade goods with Russia, particularly Germany.

Russia is the European Union’s biggest supplier of oil and gas, and finding alternative suppliers would not be easy. With energy prices already skyrocketing around the world, further disruption is something many governments would like to avoid.

4 of 4 In Europe, many fear another spike in fuel prices, as in 2021 — Photo: BBC/NURPHOTO/GETTY IMAGES In Europe, many fear another spike in fuel prices, as in 2021 — Photo: BBC/NURPHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

In addition, companies crediting the Russians would have to find other ways to get paid. The risk of chaos in the international banking system is too great, say several observers.

Alexei Kudrin, Russia’s former finance minister, suggested that an expulsion of Swift could trigger a 5% reduction in Russia’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

There are, however, doubts about the long-term impact on the Russian economy. Russian banks could redirect payments through countries that have not imposed sanctions on them, such as China, which has its own payment system.

There is some pressure from US congressmen for a Russian withdrawal from Swift, but President Biden said he would prefer other sanctions, primarily because of the impact it would have on other countries and their economies.

A decision to block Russia’s access to the system would still need the support of European governments, many of whom are reluctant because of the possibility of hitting their own economies.

(VIDEO: Learn how Swift works.)