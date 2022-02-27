War in Ukraine: What is the Swift Payment System, which causes divisions over sanctions on Russia

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: What is the Swift Payment System, which causes divisions over sanctions on Russia 7 Views

Swift logo

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Swift was created in 1973 by banks in several countries to facilitate international transactions.

*Report updated at 21:05 on 26/two

On Thursday, February 24, as Russia began an invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said world leaders would have “bloody hands” if they didn’t ban Russia. of the Swift payments network, essential for value transactions around the world.

“I won’t be diplomatic about this. Everyone who now has doubts that Russia should be banned from Swift needs to understand that the blood of innocent Ukrainian men, women and children will be on their hands too,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

UK, Estonian, Lithuanian and Latvian ministers joined Kuleba in pushing for Russian access to the global payments system to be cut, while other European countries have been reluctant to do so.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Is invasion going as Russia expected?

Ukrainian army has resisted Russian invasion Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil History shows that …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved