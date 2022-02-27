War triggers biggest exodus in Europe in 22 years







People flee from Ukraine to Hungary – February 27, 2022 Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Teacher Mariia Fediaieva, 34, left her father and mother in the bombed Ukrainian city of Kherson. It was a desperate request from the parents. “I had to run away on my own. My father has problems with his knees and can’t walk. My mother stayed to take care of him. I can only pray that they survive,” she told the Estadão, on a 24-hour train journey from Kiev to Warsaw. “The city center I grew up in is destroyed. A little bit of me has already died in this war,” she added, her voice tearful.

Mariia is one of thousands of refugees who make Russia’s war with Ukraine the trigger for the biggest exodus of refugees since the Balkan conflicts in the late 1990s. The last time an internal conflict in Europe sparked such a wave of refugees was in 1999, in Kosovo, with the flight of 1.5 million people. A Pentagon report indicates that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could cause almost 5 million people to leave the country: the biggest humanitarian crisis on the continent since World War II.

According to the UN, in just three days of conflict, more than 150,000 people have already left Ukraine.

The new legion of Ukrainians on the escape route seeks shelter in neighboring countries. One of the main destinations is Poland, where trains depart from Kiev to Warsaw, the Polish capital. O Estadão accompanied the journey on the train that left the Ukrainian capital on Friday night. Women without husbands, children without fathers and the fear of the coming days took over the train to Warsaw. The Russians’ siege of Kiev has amplified the mass flight of citizens in search of safety. There were those who left the capital with only the clothes on their backs.

Match

Still on the platforms of Kiev station, a crowd was running towards the trains, leaving their homes in a hurry. Those who couldn’t get into the wagons screamed and begged. With airspace closed and train routes increasingly scarce, there were fears that escape options would become scarce.

The engineer had to shout to control whoever tried to enter through the windows. The general despair and the pushing and shoving scared the children in arms, who began to cry.

Families separated by the lack of places shared the food: some for those who go, and some for those who stay. Kiev’s low food supply is already a reality. Shopping centers and hotels were abandoned by employees. Those who stay prepare for lack of energy and water.

On Friday’s trip, dozens crowded to board at 19:00 in Ukraine (14:00 in Brasília). Boarding took place at the Kiev station platform, but the train did not leave until 10 pm, a delay caused by Ukrainian authorities checking documents in the carriages to ensure that men of fighting age were not fleeing.

Passengers crowded the aisles. The carriages continued with the curtains closed and the lights off throughout the entire journey at night. The reason: to avoid being targeted by Russian missiles. Those who used the cell phone were criticized. “Turn off that light, for God’s sake. The most important thing now is to save lives,” he heard, in English.

Emotion

After more than 12 hours of hunger on a trip in which many had to travel standing or squatting, the arrival at the Polish border was the cause of a collective cry. In Lublin, at the first station in Poland, the local population delivered food and toiletries to passengers through the train window.

Mariia’s father, the Ukrainian who fled alone at the request of her family, is Russian and she says she has great friends in the country. “It’s one thing for the government, another for the people. Not every Russian is in favor of the war.”

The teacher’s pain was shared by the other passengers. There were those who didn’t know where she would spend the next few days or weeks. There were dozens of families without parents. Men aged between 18 and 60 are banned from leaving Ukraine by martial law adopted after the invasion. The objective is to gather contingents for the armed resistance to the invasion of Russia, even if it costs them their lives.

Mariia wants to return to Kherson as soon as the situation normalizes: “I ask the world: please help my country. Russia will increase the attacks, something needs to be done”.

Alongside Mariia, psychologist Liz Marhaiveva limited herself to saying: “I just want to go home.” She was with her two children on a train trellis.

Ukrainian Olga Lugovzka was just three days back in Kiev after spending a month in Brazil when Russia invaded Ukraine. She decided to flee the war to Poland, but had to leave her family behind.

“Until the last day I wanted to stay at home because I have my family, but the situation only got worse and I decided to leave,” the Ukrainian told Estadão. “I left my mother and grandmother in Ukraine, because my grandmother is already 82 years old, so she can’t move around easily. My mother will take care of my grandmother. But I hope this ends soon and I can return to my country to help them both.”