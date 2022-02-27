What would happen if a solar storm hit Earth

An impressive and unique image of the largest solar eruption ever captured was released by the Solar Orbiter probe, the result of a joint project between ESA (European Space Agency) and NASA (US National Aeronautics and Space Administration), just over ten days ago. The image managed to capture the entire solar disk even during close passes of the Sun.

This solar flare spanned millions of kilometers into space and did not come towards Earth. But when news of phenomena of this type appears, one question always remains: what if it had come towards our planet, what would have happened? Would it then be the end of terrestrial life?

Don’t worry, it’s not like that. It is true that a more intense solar storm can affect Earth more severely, but according to the researchers, this is not so simple to happen.

What would the effects be?

A common storm can cause several inconveniences such as floods to the most varied damages to our infrastructure: toppling bridges, ripping asphalt, causing landslides, etc.

If Earth were to be hit by a massive solar storm, the first thing to hit would be our technology, which would cause the entire planet to plunge into darkness and the entire globe’s internet to be down.

With the extensive electrical and telecommunications network on which we depend for just about everything, the damage caused by an event similar to last week’s would cause failures in satellites, in systems such as GPS, telephone lines, cable TV and even changes in plane routes, causing trillions of dollars of damage to the world economy.

solar cycle

Solar eruptions have been recorded by researchers for more than a century, but their cause is still unknown.

All information about them points out that these “explosions” are directly linked to disruptions in the sun’s magnetic field, which fluctuates during solar cycles.

The Sun has an 11-year cycle, with periodic variations in its magnetic activity – at times it is more active and at other times less.

Solar storms are caused due to these instabilities in the magnetic field and subsequent emission of solar plasma.

In 2019, the Sun started its new cycle and, according to astronomers, the maximum solar activity of this cycle is predicted to happen in the middle of the year 2025.

Solar storm history

In 2012, a strong solar storm nearly hit Earth, putting the entire electrical grid system at serious risk and threatening to “return contemporary civilization to the 18th century”, as NASA reported at the time.

The most serious solar storm was recorded in 1859 – known as the “Carrington event” – which affected the worldwide telegraph network, electrocuted some operators and set post offices on fire.