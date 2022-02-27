The credit card is a very important tool for many situations. However, at times, the issuing bank may deny a purchase without prior notice or consultation with the customer. This situation is a reason for complaints and dissatisfaction by those who use the Nubank credit card. In view of this, check below why Nubank cancels purchases.
Denied: Why does Nubank cancel user purchases?
With the intention of protecting the finances of its customers, Nubank started to refuse cryptocurrency purchases on Binance, the largest exchange in the world. The decision brought dissatisfaction and anger among users who tried to buy the assets using the institution’s credit card, but were denied the transaction.
In a message posted on NuCommunity, a user spoke about his displeasure: “I can’t buy cryptocurrency on Binance, and I missed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, because Nubank bought a fight with Binance now it doesn’t go there anymore, what to do?.”
Meanwhile, in portal Complain Herewhich specializes in receiving complaints, a user posted the following message: “Nubank is rejecting my payments to Binance. I need a solution ASAP”.
What does Nubank say?
In response to complaints from its customers, Nubank issued the following standard note:
We received your statement through Reclame Aqui and after analyzing your case, we send you a private response with all the details and we take the opportunity to offer you an answer here as well.
In your report you report that your purchase was denied and that you would like to better understand this denial.
First, we would like to reassure you that the Nubank card is an international credit card and can be used at any establishment in the world that accepts the MasterCard brand.
We have verified that the establishment where the purchase was made is a cryptocurrency/exchange/contracts for differences (CFDs)/spread betting etc brokerage. And the type of transaction carried out at this establishment is considered a financial transaction that is not in line with our credit card policy.Banco Inter has a 35% appreciation potential in 12 months, according to analysts
Operations like this may involve risks to our customers. We reinforce that the Nubank credit card does not generate income or capital gains.
Just for context, we constantly review all transactions and communications received in order to ensure the best possible experience with your card. Therefore, we have momentarily chosen not to accept any further transactions at this establishment.
If the establishment has no relationship with companies of the kind, we suggest that you contact them to report the case.
If you have any questions regarding our answer, just answer us here or write an email to [email protected]
We also take the opportunity to ask you to leave your evaluation in your manifestation, as your opinion is fundamental for us to improve our processes, products and our service every day more.
Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?
Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.
Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com