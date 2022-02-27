Why does Nubank cancel user purchases?

In response to complaints from its customers, Nubank issued the following standard note:

We received your statement through Reclame Aqui and after analyzing your case, we send you a private response with all the details and we take the opportunity to offer you an answer here as well.

In your report you report that your purchase was denied and that you would like to better understand this denial.

First, we would like to reassure you that the Nubank card is an international credit card and can be used at any establishment in the world that accepts the MasterCard brand.

We have verified that the establishment where the purchase was made is a cryptocurrency/exchange/contracts for differences (CFDs)/spread betting etc brokerage. And the type of transaction carried out at this establishment is considered a financial transaction that is not in line with our credit card policy.

Operations like this may involve risks to our customers. We reinforce that the Nubank credit card does not generate income or capital gains.

Just for context, we constantly review all transactions and communications received in order to ensure the best possible experience with your card. Therefore, we have momentarily chosen not to accept any further transactions at this establishment.

If the establishment has no relationship with companies of the kind, we suggest that you contact them to report the case.

If you have any questions regarding our answer, just answer us here or write an email to [email protected]

We also take the opportunity to ask you to leave your evaluation in your manifestation, as your opinion is fundamental for us to improve our processes, products and our service every day more.