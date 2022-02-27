Will the war in Ukraine disrupt industries and affect world production? Understand the risks and impacts for Brazil

Brazil produces soybeans, but before the grain is planted, the country imports fertilizers from Russia (and other countries) to prepare the soil and increase the productivity of the plantation. Brazil manufactures automobiles, but they only leave the factories after semiconductors produced in Taiwan supply the production lines.

If in 2020 and 2021, the covid-19 pandemic disrupted several global production chains, causing inflation and weak growth, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia introduced a geopolitical component to this equation. And it raised its stakes.

Russia and Ukraine together account for 28% of world wheat production and 20% of corn supply, while Russia holds 13% of the world market for fertilizers and 12% for oil.

In addition, the country ruled by Vladimir Putin is also an important supplier of minerals such as palladium and nickel.

Therefore, a question has entered the analysts’ radar: in addition to rising prices, can the conflict affect supply chains and add more instability to the world economy? And how does this affect Brazil?

Analysts do not see – for the time being – real measures that affect the supply of inputs to industry and agribusiness.

There is a lot of uncertainty with the unfolding of the war between Russia and Ukraine, but Europe’s dependence on Russian gas makes different analysts estimate lenient productive sanctions by the United States and Europe.

After a tense Thursday (24th) and a sharp rise in prices, Friday (25th) attenuated a little the perception of risk among analysts.

But, of course, there were impacts, and they were intensely felt in the prices of several commodities, such as oil, wheat and corn. Expectations are for further increases.

If the rise in prices can help sectors and companies that produce these goods and increase their profitability, it is counterbalanced by rising inflation and the risk of an additional slowdown in the Brazilian and world economy.

Fertilizer dependence

Brazil’s trade balance with Russia is concentrated in a few products at both ends, and there is a dependence on imports of fertilizers, a fundamental input for Brazilian agricultural production, while foreign trade with Ukraine is dispersed and without strategic risks.

Russia and Belarus (Belarus) supply half of the Brazilian imports of potassium chloride, a type of fertilizer with few global suppliers. Brazil imported US$ 5.7 billion from Russia last year, of which 62% was fertilizer (including potash).

Problems with supplies from Belarus started last year, and the expectation is that a part of this import can be directed from Canada, but the margin is small.

Due to dependence, the impact on the supply of fertilizers to Brazil is being monitored.

“At first, what we are going to see, as already happened on the first day of the confrontation, is an increase in prices”, says Bruno Fonseca, an analyst of agricultural inputs and pesticides at Rabobank.

“So far we haven’t seen anything in sanctions that affect the fertilizer sector,” he explained.

The price of a ton of urea, an important raw material for fertilizers imported from Russia, rose by almost US$ 200 on the first day of confrontation, from US$ 570 to 750, says the analyst (potassium chloride is not quoted on the stock exchange).

On the other hand, supply risk, he ponders, is associated with an element that is not yet clear on the world stage: what sanctions the United States and Europe can impose on Russia. On Wednesday, the perception of supply risk in the fertilizer segment was low; it went to “super high” on Thursday, and on Friday it was still high, but lower than on Thursday, says the analyst.

Mauro Osaki, a researcher in the field of agricultural costs at the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea), at Esalq/USP, recalls that war is the “third element” to impact the price of fertilizers in a short period of time. Before came the price of gas and the pandemic.

As a result, the price of potassium chloride tripled in just over a year. In his monitoring of the price in reais for the Brazilian farmer (and already deflated by the IGP), the ton went from R$2,569 to R$6,360 between January and December 2021.

Finding a substitute to supply potassium chloride, he says, is difficult because there are few major producers in the world, while the range of urea suppliers is wide and Brazil would be able to replace the Russian share.

In the fertilizer market, one element in Brazil’s favor at the moment is time: historically, 60% of fertilizer imports occur in the second half of the year, according to Osaki’s follow-up. Fonseca, from Rabobank, also sees this seasonality, which gives time for the repercussions of the conflict to become clearer.

Osaki recalls, however, that Brazilian logistics reduces this margin that buyers may have to postpone price negotiations in a scenario pressured by the conflict.

Uncertainty about wheat and corn crops

In addition to the impact on fertilizers, the conflict scenario is still too cloudy to estimate production risks for the next wheat and corn crop in Russia and Ukraine, says Osaki. He says that there is no clear information about the planting of the crop in both countries, which should be being prepared.

Marcela Marini, grain analyst at Rabobank, explains that even before the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, the stock of agricultural commodities was already low in the world, which explains the high prices, at historic highs.

This situation, associated with the expectation of a lower availability of wheat and corn by the two countries in conflict, which are major producers, should have a positive impact on the price of these grains in the international and domestic market.

In addition, Ukraine and Russia are responsible for 80% of global exports of sunflower oil, and fears in the supply should increase demand for other vegetable oils, which favors the soy chain in Brazil, assesses Marini.

Impacts on different sectors, from food to retail

Although the rise in fertilizers also has the potential to increase agribusiness costs, Pedro Fonseca, an agro analyst, food & beverage from XP, considers that producers from countries with structurally lower production costs, such as Brazil, should suffer less and can reduce the impact with higher sales prices.

If this equation tends to be favorable for commodity producers, it should harm meatpackers and food and beverage manufacturers, such as Ambev and M. Dias Branco, who face less ability to pass on prices in a scenario of falling purchasing power of population, observed the analyst in a call held by the XP research team to discuss scenarios of sectoral impacts amid the war in Ukraine.

Other sectors whose performance is directly associated with the population’s income, such as retail and consumer products, were also listed as having a potential negative impact.

Danniela Eiger, retail analyst at XP, pointed out that, for some consumer goods companies, confrontation, by raising production costs of raw materials associated with commodities (as in Alpargatas and Grendene), should put pressure on margins.

For her, companies with more focus on middle and high income (such as Arezzo) tend to be less affected.

Among the companies with the potential to benefit from the rise in commodities, XP analysts highlighted Petrobras, CBA (Russia is a major aluminum producer and, if its production or exports are affected, it may favor the company located in Brazil), BrasilAgro , São Martinho, WEG, Embraer and Tupy, among others, for a combination that includes either direct commodity production or an equation of market share less exposed to Europe and good cost composition.

Paulo Gala, chief economist at Banco Master and a keen observer of world trade, does not envisage strong sanctions for Russia from Europe. He recalls that, on average, 40% of the gas consumed in Europe is Russian.

“There is a huge dependence on gas from Russia, so even if they want to impose sanctions, these countries cannot”, he observes, adding that Germany stops without Russian gas. And alternatives, such as importing liquid gas from the United States or Japan, are very expensive and low in volume.

Lívio Ribeiro, partner at BRCG Consultoria and research associate at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV-Ibre), shares the opinion that European dependence on Russian gas hinders a stronger reaction from Europe, which may reduce eventual impacts of disorganization of world production.

“The West is light,” he says, looking at early reactions to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The risk that “Putin turns off the tap” [do gás] explains this reaction, he says.

Ribeiro points out, however, that the process of disorganizing production chains, which took longer than expected with the pandemic, has now gained an additional element of confusion: the geopolitical risk.

“Before, the normalization of production chains and when it would take place was an economic debate. Now it has taken on another dimension and added more uncertainties to this process,” he notes.

According to the FGV Industrial Survey, in the last quarter of 2021, 20% of the manufacturing industry reported problems with a lack of raw materials, a situation that the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) only expected to see normalized in mid-2022.

The question now is how much the war impacts the expected return to normal. “And also knowing what this new normal is”, says Ribeiro.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related