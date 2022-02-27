With Banks, Sport, Music and Guns, West Wants to Make Putin a Pariah – 27/02/2022

Hours after the war in Ukraine began, the German top hats of Schalke 04 made an unusual decision: to remove the sponsor’s brand: Gazprom from the team’s shirts. This Sunday, the International Judo Federation withdrew from Vladimir Putin his title of honorary president of the institution.

In the days after the first attacks, the West proliferated measures in dozens of sectors with one goal: to isolate Russia and turn the Kremlin chief into an international pariah. Diplomats who spoke to the column admit that, as long as China remains on the Russian side, this isolation will not be complete. But even so, the effort is so that, at least with the West, all ties are severed.

In addition to freezing the assets of dozens of Russian oligarchs and closing the doors so they can set foot on European soil, the sanctions package includes the Russian president himself and his chancellor, Sergey Lavrov. But one of the most powerful elements will be Russia’s exclusion from the international payments system, Swift. The measure suffocates the Russian financial system, makes all exports and imports unfeasible and would complement the measure already adopted to prevent Russian banks from gaining access to capital markets.

With reserves of US$ 600 billion, Russia prepared for this moment. But the West wants to exact a hefty price from Putin for his action.

Isolation, in fact, goes far beyond the economy, in an effort to demonstrate to the Kremlin that its attack on Kiev will have profound consequences in all fields.

The International Olympic Committee stated that it was recommending all international federations to suspend tournaments in Russia and change their headquarters. The Champions League final that was to be held in Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg has been canceled and will now be played in Paris. The teams of Poland and Sweden, which would play a repechage to go to the World Cup in Qatar against Russia, announced that they refuse to take the field against the team from Moscow.

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea, transferred the club to a foundation and would distance himself from the team. Formula 1 and dozens of other events were also cancelled, including world rounds of chess competitions.

In the military field, the joint decision of several European countries to send weapons to Ukraine also reveals the dimension of Putin’s isolation. An initial gesture by Germany to send 5,000 helmets to Ukraine was met with derision and irritation. But Berlin changed its attitude and surprised the world on Saturday by announcing that it would supply ordnance for the first time since World War II.

“The Russian attack on Ukraine marks a turning point,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “It threatens our entire post-war order,” he found.

In the artistic field, the West’s operation also aims to cut ties with Russia. The most traditional music competition in Europe, Eurovision, has announced that Russians will be banned from the event this year.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s appearances at the Royal Opera House in London have been cancelled. At the Munich Philharmonic, Russian conductor Valery Gergiev has been pressured to take a stand against the war if he wants to keep his job. Even the Teatro Scala, in Milan, made an appearance by the conductor conditional on his declaration against the war. Gergiev is known to be a friend of Putin.

But Carnegie Hall in the US did not wait for a statement from you and suspended its US schedule, while the Vienna Philharmonic canceled an event with pianist Denis Matsuev, a Putin supporter.

Isolation has reached social media. Facebook announced it would cut the Russian state media’s ability to raise money or monetize itself, while other networks promised to launch disinformation alerts in official posts. In response, Moscow announced that it was limiting Russians’ access to Facebook.

The Russian Space Agency also announced this weekend that it was suspending space launches from French Guiana and withdrawing its staff in the face of sanctions imposed by the EU.

Even traditional Putin allies such as Hungary’s leader Viktor Orbán supported sanctions against Moscow. Meanwhile, another country that has maintained a close relationship with Russia for years, Turkey, has raised the possibility of considering a naval blockade in the Black Sea.

Among Western diplomats, the hope is that China will also put the brakes on Putin’s pretensions. On Friday, she abstained on a UN resolution on the invasion, a fact that was welcomed by Europeans and Americans as a sign that the Kremlin would not have Beijing’s unconditional support.