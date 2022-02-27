With Russia out of Swift, gas price could exceed R$10, says Adriano Pires – Money Times

The exclusion of Russiaone of the world’s largest producers of Petroleum and gasfrom the Swift international payment system, announced by the European Union and the United States earlier this Saturday night (26), can make the barrel of oil skyrocket in the international market. As a result, the price of Gasolinein Brazil, can exceed R$ 10 per liter.

The estimate is by Adriano Pires, one of Brazil’s leading energy experts. In a live interview with CNN Brasil, the founding partner of CBIE (Centro Brasileira de Infraestrutura) stated that, in an extreme situation, the price of a barrel of oil could reach US$ 150, which would put pressure on fuel prices. all around the world.

Gasoline price is already out of date

The specialist recalled that the prices of the Brazilian market, currently, already present a lag of 9% to 10% in relation to the international market. Pires does not believe, however, that the Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) will change its price list, until it is clear about what the new floor of the barrel and the new level of the exchange rate will be.

One problem raised by the expert is that Petrobras has less and less control over the refining market, as it has sold most of its refineries to private companies that may decide to follow international prices at a faster pace than the state-owned company.

“If, in fact, oil reaches US$ 150, there will be no other way out, besides government help, because there are no conditions for companies to pass on this increase to prices,” he said.