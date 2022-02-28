15km queues and children without parents at the borders







Ukrainians wait in line to enter Moldova Photo: BBC News Brazil

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are migrating to neighboring countries to escape the Russian invasion.

The UN reported that since the beginning of the invasion some 400,000 people had fled Ukraine — most of them heading to Poland.

People who have traveled for more than two days form queues that reach 15 kilometers at border points.

In addition to Poland, they cross borders with Moldova and Romania to the south, and Hungary and Slovakia to the west.

Most of this crowd is made up of women and children, as all Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 have been forced to stay in the country to fight.

BBC correspondents spoke to several of them.





Ana had to leave her husband in Ukraine Photo: BBC News Brazil

24 hour queues

By Lucy Williamson, in PalankThe, in Moldova

Anyone looking at the Moldovan border must think that Ukraine is a nation of women. Mothers and grandmothers drag suitcases as they take their children into an unknown future.

Ana arrived at the Palanka crossing after more than 24 hours waiting in line on the Ukrainian side of the border. Her yellow stroller is full of suitcases and her 6-year-old granddaughter sings alone in the backseat.

Anna and her stepdaughter came directly from the southern city of Odessa, about 50 km away, a major target for Russia in the war.

But Ana’s calm appearance crumbles as soon as she starts talking. In tears, she describes how she had to leave her husband behind to defend her country.

“I hope the West will help us out of this terrible situation, because now we are facing the Russian aggressor alone.”

Around them, local volunteers from Moldova’s cities and towns offered transport to Ukrainians who arrived on foot.





Tea, coffee and orientation in makeshift tents on the Ukraine-Moldova border Photo: BBC News Brazil

forbidden men

By Mark Lowen, in Przemyśl, Poland

The night train from Kiev via Leopolis arrived with the new refugees from Europe at the 19th century station in Przemyśl.





Kateryna Leontieva’s Journey Has Been Long: Her Return to Ukraine Could Take Even Longer Photo: BBC News Brazil

“It took us 52 hours to get here,” said Kateryna Leontieva, who traveled from Kharkov with her teenage daughter, both with their Ukrainian passports and a backpack.

When I asked how she felt about being here, Kateryna was thrilled. “I still don’t know, the tears are flowing,” she said. “I didn’t feel anything, but now I’m starting to notice. I hope it’s just a short trip and we’ll be back soon.”

In the station’s waiting room is Irene and her two young children. Her husband stayed in Leópolis to defend the country.

“Only women and children can come,” she said. “Men want to stay and fight and give their blood. They are heroes.”





Women say they’re afraid, but they’re proud of the men who stayed to fight Photo: BBC News Brazil

Coming back to be with her husband

By Nick Thorpe, BeregsurTheny, at hungriThe

Victoria came from Irshava in western Ukraine.

“I came to Hungary with my two daughters. I left them with relatives who are waiting here at the border and I’m going back to stay with my husband,” she says, with a nervous smile.

Are you afraid to come back?

“Honestly, I’m not afraid. I just worry about my daughters, that’s all. I see that things are not looking good for Ukraine, but I can’t leave my country. We have to be patriots.”

And follow.

“My husband is ready to protect Ukraine, if necessary for the future, for our children. I don’t want to, but we must save our country.”

