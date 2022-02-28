422,000 left Ukraine due to Russian invasion, says UN | World

At least 102 civilians were killed and 304 wounded in the conflict, according to the organization. But the numbers must be much higher, according to the UN itself – on Sunday, the Ukrainian government spoke of 352 dead and 1,684 wounded.

“Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a large area of ​​impact, including heavy artillery bombardment, rocket launches and air strikes.” I fear the numbers are much higher,” said UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet.

26/02/2022: See images of the third day of Russian attacks on Ukraine

This Monday (28), the UN General Assembly is due to hold an extraordinary session on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The meeting was approved on Sunday (27) by the organization’s Security Council.

The resolution providing for the meeting was promoted by the United States and Albania and approved by 11 countries, with Russia voting against and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining – for this type of resolution, no country has the right to veto.

2 of 2 A refugee family from Ukraine arrives at a station in Hungary — Photo: REUTERS/Marton Monus A refugee family from Ukraine arrives at a station in Hungary – Photo: REUTERS/Marton Monus

The Brazilian government voted in favor of the extraordinary meeting, but this vote was a change in the country’s position.

On the first day of the war, on Thursday (24), a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Brazilian government was following with grave concern the outbreak of Russian military operations against Ukraine. And he called for the immediate cessation of hostilities and the start of negotiations leading to a diplomatic solution to the issue.

In Brasilia, ambassadors of the European Union and representatives of the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom demanded that Brazil vote in favor of the UN Security Council resolution to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday (25), at the UN council meeting, there was a change. For the first time, Brazil, which had avoided blaming the Russian government, officially spoke out against the invasion. Brazilian Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho said the Security Council should act promptly on the use of force against the territorial integrity of a member state.