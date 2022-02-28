5 reasons NOT to buy the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Launched in Brazil in March 2021, the Toyota Corolla Cross was one of the most anticipated products in the Brazilian automotive market. The idea of ​​having an SUV inspired by the Toyota Corolla excited consumers and gave the segment an extremely competitive and attractive product.

However, even with all its qualities, the Toyota Corolla Cross also has some problems that can make you think twice before having one, even in the very complete Hybrid version, the top of the range of the Japanese medium SUV.

With that in mind, the Canaltech decided to list five reasons for you not to buy the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

5. Parking brake

The absence of an electronic parking brake was already a heavy criticism on the Toyota Corolla sedan, which doesn’t offer the feature even in its top-of-the-range version, the Altis Premium Hybrid. The Japanese automaker, however, had the chance to fix this on the Corolla Cross — but it ended up getting worse.

Unlike the version sold in the United States, in which there is an electronic parking brake system, the solution given by Toyota in the model sold in Brazil was to place the lever close to the left foot, just like what was done in the Toyota Prius.

Something very old-fashioned and, to a certain extent, revolting for a R$200,000 car.

The “handbrake” on the Corolla Cross is on the foot (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

4. Finishing

Toyota’s attempt to make an SUV inspired by its flagship product makes perfect sense, but the downgrade in the Corolla Cross trim level for the Corolla sedan is notorious.

The panel, which kept the beautiful design and had the most “tuned” multimedia center, has hard plastic in the upper region, something unacceptable for a car of this size and value. That feeling of “economy” is too boring to see.

The Corolla Cross’s dashboard looks like the sedan’s, but it’s not (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

3. Internal space

Even with a wheelbase of 2.64 m, the Toyota Corolla Cross feels more shy than its direct rivals, such as the Volkswagen Taos (2.68 m) and Jeep Compass (2.63 m). The car is far from uncomfortable, far away, but when we think of the great space of the sedan model (2.70 m) — and which costs less —, it’s something to think about.

People over 1.80 m travel quite well, with less clearance than rivals and even in compact models, like the Hyundai Creta, where life in the back seats is more relaxed.

Interior space of the Corolla Cross disappoints, although not bad (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

2. Performance

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is a very pleasant car to drive, but it lacks in performance when compared to the 2.0 version. The combination of electric motor and combustion that generates approximately 122cv is not enough to irritate, but also does not excite and, in some moments, it is in debt.

The great virtue of this hybrid set is consumption and urban use. So, if you use the car more for travel and don’t give up having a Toyota, invest in the 2.0 version, which features the excellent 177hp Dynamic Force engine.

Despite being economical, the Corolla Cross Hybrid lacks performance (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

1. Equipment

It is normal for automakers in Brazil to sell cars with less equipment than their foreign versions, especially in the United States, where taxes and production costs are much lower. But for the price charged for the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, the losses were, shall we say, pretty boring.

In addition to the absence of the electronic parking brake, the Brazilian version of the Japanese hybrid SUV still leaves something to be desired in finish, which is far superior to the version sold in the US — and identical to the sedan. We also miss a number of other features and technologies inside the cabin:

Native 4G WiFi

JBL sound system

Front seat heating

Amazon Alexa Compatibility

nine airbags

Concierge and vehicle recovery system

plate reader

Four-wheel drive option

Independent rear suspension