5th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine: negotiation entourage and nuclear threat – International

Protesters call for an end to Russian invasion of Ukraine (photo: Andrea Renault / AFP / AFP)

Ukrainian diplomacy chief Dmytro Kuleba said Russia opened the door to negotiations because “its blitzkrieg failed”.

Faced with the Russian offensive, the city of Kiev announced a curfew. “All civilians who are on the street during the curfew will be considered members of enemy sabotage and enemy reconnaissance groups,” threatened the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

nuclear threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that he would put the Russian army’s “deterrent force” on alert, which could include a nuclear component.

In reaction, Ukraine’s foreign minister said Kiev would not budge in negotiations with Russia, accusing Putin of trying to increase “pressure”.

Protests in Russia

At least 100,000 people took to the streets of Berlin this Sunday (27), in solidarity with Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russian troops – police said, as organizers spoke to a crowd of half a million participants.

Gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building of the Chamber of Deputies, protesters carried yellow and blue flags, Ukraine’s national colors.

UN

The UN Security Council approved this Sunday, at the request of Western countries, a resolution to convene tomorrow, “in an extraordinary emergency session”, the UN General Assembly, in order for its 193 members to comment on the invasion of Ukraine. .

The resolution, promoted by the United States and Albania, was approved by 11 countries, with Russia voting against and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. The UN regulation does not contemplate the right to veto to resort to this instance.

Refugees

The military offensive causes the displacement of “more than seven million” people, according to the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, the Slovenian Janez Lenarcic.

“Currently, the estimated number of displaced Ukrainians is over seven million people,” Lenarcic told a news conference. “We are witnessing what could become the biggest humanitarian crisis on the European continent in many years,” she added.

Kharkiv

