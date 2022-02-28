5th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine: negotiation entourage and nuclear threat – International

Ukrainian diplomacy chief Dmytro Kuleba said Russia opened the door to negotiations because “its blitzkrieg failed”.
nuclear threat
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that he would put the Russian army’s “deterrent force” on alert, which could include a nuclear component.
In reaction, Ukraine’s foreign minister said Kiev would not budge in negotiations with Russia, accusing Putin of trying to increase “pressure”.
Protests in Russia
Gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building of the Chamber of Deputies, protesters carried yellow and blue flags, Ukraine’s national colors.
UN
The resolution, promoted by the United States and Albania, was approved by 11 countries, with Russia voting against and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. The UN regulation does not contemplate the right to veto to resort to this instance.
Refugees
The military offensive causes the displacement of “more than seven million” people, according to the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, the Slovenian Janez Lenarcic.
“Currently, the estimated number of displaced Ukrainians is over seven million people,” Lenarcic told a news conference. “We are witnessing what could become the biggest humanitarian crisis on the European continent in many years,” she added.