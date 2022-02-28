A Spy’s Story: Documentary Shows Putin’s Every Stage, From Secret Agent to President of Russia for Over 20 Years | Fantastic

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a solid rise to the post of leader of the country, which he has held for more than 20 years. Charismatic, in Russian fashion, ambitious, steadfast in public appearances and linked to many mysteries, he twisted the country’s legislation to stay in power – and was not afraid to eliminate opponents along the way. But everything known about Putin after his first election on March 20, 2000, does not compare to his past as a secret agent for Russian intelligence, the KGB. A documentary by the British network BBC gathered information and exclusive images, as well as interviews with him, to profile one of the most powerful men in the world. See the report in two parts.

The British production has at least two interviews with Vladimir Putin and the difference between the two moments – after his first election and after his re-election in 2004 – is clear. While in the first conversation with the BBC’s Moscow correspondent Putin seemed uncomfortable, in the second he asks some of the questions himself.

The mysterious ends of government opponents are highlighted in the documentary, for example that of billionaire Boris Berezovski, the owner of a TV network who criticized Putin in his first term, and Anna Politkovskaya, a journalist who denounced allegations of rape, torture and shooting of civilians. by the Russian army.

But before his actions as president, Putin’s past as a spy is much murkier. He spent part of his missions in East Germany until the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. He moves to St. Petersburg and works as an adviser to the city’s mayor.

There are many legends about Saint Petersburg at that time, but there was a lot of violence. It’s true, I slept with my revolver, to give you an idea of ​​those times. — Vladimir Putin,

The plight of the city, formerly Leningrad, led him to Moscow, where he used his skills to really enter national politics. While President Boris Yeltsin, of a government steeped in Soviet heritage, had declining approval ratings, Putin climbed through the ranks: shortly after joining the Kremlin, he was appointed director of the Russian secret security service. In 1999, he is promoted to prime minister.

For the services rendered, Boris understands that Putin would be his natural successor and supports the still unknown figure for the post of president. With marketing maneuvers and strong speeches, Putin convinces the population that he is the right man for the job. Since then, he has never left power.

