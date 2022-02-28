Abramovich is involved in the peace talks in Ukraine

LONDON, FEB 28 (ANSA) – Russian billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich, who recently announced he was stepping down from the Chelsea presidency, is one of the people involved in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine taking place in Belarus on Monday. 28).

The information had been released by Israeli media and was confirmed by a Chelsea spokesperson.

“The Ukrainian side contacted him to support the search for a peaceful solution and he has been at it ever since,” the representative told the British agency PA.

Abramovich, who also has an Israeli passport, is a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was put in touch with the Ukrainian government through local film producer Alexander Rodnyansky, an active member of the Jewish community which also includes the president of Kiev, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Even though Roman Abramovich’s influence is limited, he was the only one who responded and made himself available to try to stop the war,” Rodnyansky said, adding that he contacted several Russian personalities and received no answers.

(ANSA).

