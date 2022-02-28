After crossing the border on foot, a Recife native who fled the war hears a joke at immigration: ‘Neymar, what are you doing here?’ | Pernambuco

A resident of Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Gabriel Melo, 31, from Recife, managed to leave the country, which was invaded by Russia. On foot, he crossed, at 1:40 pm (GMT) this Sunday (27), the border between the province of Chernivtsi, in southwest Ukraine, with the city of Suceava, in Romania (see video above).
Gabriel Melo said that, when presenting the documents at immigration, he heard a joke that made a connection between his nationality and the main football player in Brazil today and an athlete for Paris Saint-Germain, France. “I heard the immigration guy asking: Neymar, what are you doing here?“, said the reef.
The Recife native published videos on social media, showing the saga to leave the country. In one of them, a friend of Gabriel’s appears celebrating, after managing to leave Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia since Thursday (24).
Living in the Ukrainian country for almost three years, Gabriel reported that, along the way to cross the border, came across scenes of solidarity.
“Ukrainians in the region were handing out bread with sausage and cheese, as well as hot tea to warm people up. No words to describe these people“, he declared.
The goal, now, for the people of Pernambuco and their friends is drive to viennacapital of Austria. “The trip should take about 13 hours,” she said.
Previously, Gabriel’s plan was to cross the border into Slovakia, but he had to change the strategy, because the person who gave the lift could not cross the border into that country.
“It is further to go to Slovakia. As the boy would not cross the border by car and he is a Ukrainian man of military age, he could be harmed, on the way back, with the curfew. So we opted for the shortest trip.” , said the Pernambuco native.
The Pernambuco native, who works as a business development manager and lives in central Kiev, managed to leave the city and, after more than 13 hours on a train, stayed at a hotel in the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivs’k. .
From Ivano-Frankivs’k, he took a car and finished the Romanian border crossing on foot. The walk was necessary, according to Gabriel, because of the traffic, which was very slow.
