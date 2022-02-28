After Putin cites nuclear force, US, NATO and Ukraine react

posted on 02/27/2022 14:19



In response, the United States claimed that Putin was “manufacturing threats” – (credit: Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that he would put the Russian army’s “deterrent force” on alert, which could include a nuclear component. Ukraine, the US and NATO reacted in repudiation.

The term “deterrent force” is given to the set of national defense strategies of a country, which aim to dissuade or convince the opponent to change his mind or abdicate a decision. It is worth noting that Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal of the world.

According to the state agency Tass, this is Putin’s reaction to “aggressive statements” against Russia by officials from leading NATO countries. “So, I order the defense minister and the chief of staff to put the Russian army’s deterrent forces on special combat alert,” Putin told a meeting with Russian military leaders.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu replied: “Affirmative.”

It is unclear what exactly “special combat mode” means in Russia. However, this is the first time this type of alert has happened. In the speech in which he announced the war, just on Thursday (24/02), Putin said that any foreign interference in the action would lead to “consequences never seen before”.

US, NATO and Ukraine react

In reaction, Ukraine’s foreign minister said Kiev would not budge in negotiations with Russia, accusing Putin of trying to increase “pressure”. “We are not going to surrender, we are not going to capitulate, we are not going to give up a single centimeter of our territory,” Dmytro Kuleba declared at a press conference broadcast online.

In response, the United States claimed that Putin was “manufacturing threats”.

“This is a pattern of President Putin that we’ve seen throughout this conflict, who is fabricating threats that don’t exist to justify further aggression,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told the channel. ABC.

Meanwhile, Washington’s ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, strongly condemned the warning by Russian nuclear deterrents.

“It means that President Putin continues to escalate this war in a totally unacceptable way,” she reacted in an interview with CBS.

For NATO, the Russian warning is dangerous rhetoric. This is irresponsible behavior,” alliance secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told CNN.

“And of course, if you combine that rhetoric with what they’re doing in Ukraine, waging war against the independent sovereign nation, conducting a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, that adds to the gravity of the situation,” he added.

Moscow has the second largest arsenal of nuclear weapons in the world and a massive arsenal of ballistic missiles that form the backbone of the country’s deterrent forces.

“They see that Western countries are not just hostile to our country in the economic field, I mean illegitimate sanctions,” he added, in a televised speech.

“Senior officials from major NATO countries also allow aggressive statements against our country,” he said.

The Russian president ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning (25/2).

Since then, troops have entered the country from the north, east and south, but have faced strong resistance from Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian officials say some Russian troops are demoralized and exhausted, saying dozens have surrendered.

*With information from Agence France Presse