Analysts already see a barrel of oil at around US$ 130

Wall Street investors are betting that the bullish move that took the price of a barrel of oil to more than US$ 105, calculated last week after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is just the beginning of an upward trajectory. Some consider that the price could approach the 2008 record, when it approached US$ 150, due to global supply limitations.

Rystad Energy, a consultancy, is betting on a level close to $130 if the situation in Ukraine worsens, while analysts at JPMorgan believe oil could reach $120. Mizuho Securities executive director of energy futures Robert Yawger projects that oil could reach $125 if the conflict in Eastern Europe worsens.

Brent crude, the global indicator of material prices, ended the week with a barrel at US$94.12 and US crude (WTI) at US$91.59. Both indicators, however, reached $100 on Thursday, the 24th, for the first time since 2014.

While the supply shock should lead to a rise in gasoline prices at the pump, investors are not betting on a slowdown in demand and say the bull market is expected to continue. With this scenario in view, the administration of US President Joe Biden said it is considering releasing strategic domestic oil inventories to ease the pressure on consumers.

Russia accounts for more than 10% of world production of oil, natural gas and wheat. Commodities represent a large part of the country’s global economic footprint, which is also a leading producer of potash, a key input for fertilizers, as well as palladium and platinum, metals vital to the catalytic converters that filter emissions from cars.