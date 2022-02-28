ANS: occupancy of beds for covid-19 was 61% in January

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) released (25) the edition of the Covid-19 Bulletin, with data on the behavior of the health plan sector during the covid-19 pandemic. The survey brought updated data up to January 2022.

The proportion of beds allocated to care for covid-19 in the hospitals in the sample increased again, interrupting the downward trend observed since April 2021. The general monthly rate of bed occupancy, which encompasses both care for covid-19 and other procedures , stood at 73% in January 2022, three percentage points above the level observed in January 2021, when the country faced pandemic wave.

“The occupancy of ICU beds for cases of covid-19 showed a significant increase in January 2022, from 44% to 61%. The occupancy of ICU beds for other procedures maintains a stable trend that has been observed since March 2021, having remained at 75% in the month ”, informed the ANS.

The search for tests and therapies was 12% above the level seen in January 2021. “In general, the variations in the indicators presented seem to reflect the increase in cases of influenza and covid-19 (driven by the H3N2 and Ômicron variants, respectively ), in Brazil, at the end of 2021”, said the regulatory agency.

Consumer demands

The data of 2022 show that there was an increase of 15.3%, compared to the previous month, in the total number of complaints that were subject to intermediation by the instrument of the Preliminary Intermediation Notification, remaining at levels similar to those observed in the months to November 2021, with a greater predominance of topics of a care nature.

As for the demands related to covid-19, there was also an increase. In January 2022, ANS registered 1,597 complaints on the subject. Of the total number of complaints related to the coronavirus, 79% relate to difficulties in carrying out tests and treatment for the disease. The intermediation of conflicts carried out by ANS, between consumers and operators, has resolved more than 90% of these complaints.

Evolution of beneficiaries

The preliminary number of beneficiaries in health care plans for January 2022 followed the growth trend observed since July 2020. The total of 48,945,306 beneficiaries represents an increase of 0.03% compared to December 2021.

The membership fee (entries), considering all types of contracts, is higher than the cancellation fee (exits) in hospital medical plans. The type of contract responsible for this superiority is the business collective that has been maintained, since July 2020, with more entries than exits of beneficiaries.

Considering the type of plan contracting and the age group of the beneficiary, it was observed that the variation was positive for beneficiaries over 59 years old in all types of contracting over the months 2020 to February 2022.