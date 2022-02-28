Apple juice with oatmeal: learn about the benefits that this drink can provide for your health and learn how to make it

Today, February 27th, Casa & Agro, from the Tecnonotícias website, will teach you how to prepare a delicious apple juice with oatmeal. Because, putting this drink in everyday life, you will be taking care of your body’s health in a simple, tasty and cheap way. After all, both fruit and cereal are low-value items.

O apple juice with oatmeal It’s a great option for those who don’t give up a delicious drink, full of vitamins and totally natural. So now you have no excuses to start making and enjoy the benefits of this wonderful mixture.

Learn more: What is sage tea good for? Learn all about this plant so important to the body

Benefits of apple juice with oatmeal

Apple juice with oatmeal is an excellent source of nutrients. Because it is rich in vitamins and minerals, the drink contributes significantly to the well-being of our body. In addition, it helps to prevent a number of diseases. In this way, she becomes a great ally of those who are in the weight loss process.

lowers cholesterol

Through the juice, we managed to reduce bad cholesterol, known as LDL, and prevent diseases such as stroke, heart attack and atherosclerosis. Because, thanks to the fibers found in the two ingredients of the drink, we managed to reduce the levels of fat in the blood.

Contributes to weight loss

The combination of apple and oatmeal is spectacular to help with weight loss. Well, these two ingredients are rich in fiber. In this way, when consuming the juice, we will feel a feeling of satiety for a much longer period. In addition, the drink has a minimal amount of calories.

See also: How to remove acerola pulp to extract all its benefits? Check out this quick and easy tip

Reduces high blood pressure

While the fruit is rich in potassium, it helps in the elimination of toxins through urine. The cereal, in turn, is full of antioxidant properties, which increases nitric oxide production. Therefore, this combination helps in the balance of high blood pressure, as the vessels relax and thus facilitates blood circulation.

Controls the glycemic index

The drink greatly contributes to the control of blood sugar level. This is because the juice is rich in fiber, which in addition to helping to preserve healthy cells in the pancreas, helps to avoid altered glucose spikes. Thus, it collaborates to maintain the balance of the glycemic index.

How to make apple juice with oatmeal

The preparation of this delicious and nutritious drink is very simple, and you can make it in less than 10 minutes. For this, we will need few products. When it comes to fruit, always choose the organic type. So, separate these items in your house and take the opportunity to boost your body with all the benefits that this juice offers.

10 grams of oats (approximately a tablespoon);

1 apple

250 ml of filtered water.

Method of preparation

First, if the apple peel is something that bothers you, you can peel the fruit. Then, combine the ingredients listed above and hit the blender. After that, if you prefer a more liquid drink without chunks, use a sieve and strain. If necessary, sweeten your apple juice with oatmeal.

You Might Also Like: Learn How To Enjoy The Avocado Seed And Enjoy Its Powerful Benefits