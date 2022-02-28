Apple to change rule for iPhone with Face ID problem | Cell phone

Apple should change the procedure for repairing iPhones with a problem with Face ID, the facial biometric unlocking feature. Nowadays it is necessary to replace the cell phone with a new one. This should change if the information circulating behind the scenes is correct. The measure would apply to the iPhone XS and later models.
The new guideline appears in a document obtained by the specialized website MacRumors, which contains instructions possibly sent to Apple Stores and authorized networks. The memo, however, does not specify the start date of the new service or even the possible cost of the repair.
iPhone XS and XS Max are possibly the oldest Apple cell phones to be entitled to repair — Photo: Bruno De Blasi/TechTudo
The move to allow cell phones to be repaired and not fully replaced would be in line with Apple’s proposal to reduce the carbon footprint of products – in other words, the environmental impact. The change also tends to reduce the company’s support and after-sales costs.
The authorized network would receive a new part called the TrueDepth Camera with all the necessary modules for an eventual repair service.
Before this step, however, the technician must perform a diagnosis using the Apple Service Toolkit. It is able to tell if the customer’s iPhone is a replacement or repair case.
Biometrics by Face ID was inaugurated on the iPhone X (from 2017), but it does not appear to be on the list of models contemplated with the novelty.
So far, Apple has not taken a position on the matter.
with information from MacRumors