Arceus gets update to version 1.1.0 – “DAYBREAK” is revealed, details – Switch Brasil

Game Freak has released a new update today for Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Daybreak, a version 1.1.0 software update for the game Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Trainers will begin investigating mysterious mass outbreaks of Pokémon that are popping up across the Hisui region. Players will also have the chance to battle powerful opponents—such as Legendary and Guardian Pokémon—adding even more options to the Pokémon battle experience.

In addition to celebrating Pokémon Day, Trainers can also receive items that will help them on their adventure in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. They can receive these items by entering the password ARCEUSADVENTURE in the Mystery Gifts menu in your game before 12:59 PM EDT on Thursday, March 31, 2022. This gift includes 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Gigaton Balls and 30 Jet Balls.

Production on an online animated series set in the Hisui region has also begun. This series will feature an original story and is expected to be released in late 2022.

Watch the trailer for the new content:

More information:

New Orders Added — New orders that you can enjoy after seeing the game’s end credits have been added. Some of these requests will task you with researching occurrences of the mysterious Massive Mass Outbreak phenomenon, in which simultaneous mass outbreaks of Pokémon occur in an area of ​​the Hisui region. You can continue enjoying Massive Mass Outbreaks even after completing the related requests.*If you are using a save date where you have already viewed the end credits of the game, you will be able to enjoy the post-credits content immediately after updating the game.

— Once you’ve seen the game’s end credits and completed all the requests added in this update, you will be able to access Eternal Battle Reverie. In Eternal Battle Reverie, you will be able to meet Arceus in your dreams and attempt a test of strength. Hone your Pokémon battle skills and see how much of a winning streak you can earn. New Battles Added to Training Grounds — After completing all new orders pertaining to Massive Mass Outbreaks, you will be able to participate in either the Path of Solitude or the Path of Tenacity at the Jubilife Village training grounds. In Path of Solitude, you must choose a Pokémon to use in a difficult battle tailored to that specific Pokémon. When you complete one of these battles, your Pokédex will be updated with a new tag. In Path of Tenacity, you’ll have fun fighting guardians and other characters you’ve met during your journey. To participate in all Path of Tenacity battles, you will have to complete several newly added requests, in addition to those pertaining to Massive Mass Outbreaks.

— After completing the new requests mentioned above, the people you met during your travels will visit the photo studio and you can take pictures with them. New High Difficulty Balloon Race Added to Coronet Highlands — After completing all the orders added in this update, you can try your luck in a new balloon race challenge in Coronet Highlands. Use the various Pokémon you can ride and try to complete the challenge.

— You can now request a new special Berry crop in the fields of Jubilife Village and grow Berries you couldn’t before. Ginkgo Guild Role Changes — When you buy Ginter items from the Ginkgo Guild Cart in Jubilife Village, you will now have several options to choose from.

— When you buy Ginter items from the Ginkgo Guild Cart in Jubilife Village, you will now have several options to choose from. Other Update Details: Fixed an issue that prevented players from advancing in the quest “The Plate of Moonview Arena” if they performed a specific action in that quest. We fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the weather could get stuck in a state. Various other issues have also been fixed to improve your gaming experience.



Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been available on Nintendo Switch worldwide since January 28, 2022.