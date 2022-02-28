B3 closed at Carnival, Brazil GDP 2021 and US employment: what to watch this week

The month of February comes to an end in a shorter week here in Brazil. On Monday (28) and Tuesday (1) the Brazilian Stock Exchange will be closed due to Carnival. Business will resume on Wednesday (2), from 1 pm. Even with the short journey, investors should remain aware of the escalation of conflicts in Ukraine.

Last week, the stock exchanges responded mildly to the Russian invasion of the neighboring country. Analysts explain that the fear that the United States will enter the war, in addition to the sanctions already imposed on Russia, has diminished. The next steps by the US and allies will be monitored and may change the course of the markets depending on what is decided.

Even short, it does not mean that it will be a week without important indicators. On Friday, the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the accumulated of last year will be released. The market is divided. The consensus points to a retraction of 0.2% in the fourth quarter compared to the third and an increase of 2.4% in the annual comparison. Itaú bets on a positive monthly variation of 0.1%.

Bradesco is more optimistic and projects monthly expansion of 0.4%. “If our projection is confirmed, GDP should have grown 4.6% in 2021”, says the bank’s analysis.

“If our estimates are correct, GDP would grow 4.5% in 2021,” says Itaú. For 2022, the bank expects a contraction of 0.5%, with the impact of higher interest rates on demand.

Before GDP, there are trade balance data for February. Itaú forecasts a surplus of US$ 3.2 billion, with a growth of 2.6% in exports, driven by a rise in the prices of commoditiesand stable imports.

On the political agenda, discussions on Bills that aim to reduce and freeze fuel taxes are back on the agenda, which can heighten concerns about Brazilian public accounts.

Abroad, even without a holiday, the indicator schedule is relatively weak. The week starts with PMIS in the US and China on Monday and the Eurozone and UK on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the oil producing and exporting countries (OPEC+) begin another meeting.

The highlight goes to the payroll, official US labor market data, which have been followed by a magnifying glass by investors. The numbers may indicate the next steps of the Federal Reserve (United States Central Bank) in relation to the monetary tightening cycle.

The market consensus points to the creation of 450 thousand jobs in the month, a drop in the unemployment rate from 4% to 3.9%.

In the corporate news, the balance sheet schedule here follows, but with few disclosures for the shortest week. On Thursday (3), the results of AES Brasil (AESB3) and Hering (HGTX3) will be released; on Friday (4), there is the balance of Ferbasa (FESA4).

