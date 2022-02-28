Beetroot is rich in vitamins A, B and C; check out the benefits of the vegetable

THE beetroot It is one of the most common vegetables on the Brazilian table and this is not only due to the fact that it is very good in soups, salads or vegetable stews. But also for its many benefits. Considered an ally of weight loss, beets have many other benefits that we will present here.

With a strong concentration of vitamins A, B and C, beets are still an important source of minerals such as magnesium, sodium, iron, zinc and potassium. With antioxidant function, it acts directly in the prevention of changes and degenerations that can occur in cells. Thus, beetroot can contribute to preventing the emergence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

In this vegetable, we can find a high concentration of carotenoids and phenolic and flavonoid compounds. It is important to emphasize that our article is for information purposes only and the best thing to do is to consult a nutritionist for developing a diet.

Check out the main benefits of beetroot

Prevents and fights anemia

Beetroot is rich in iron and also in B vitamins and vitamin C. These compounds are very effective in combating anemia and even preventing it from occurring.

Helps protect the nervous system

B vitamins are very effective in protecting the central nervous system. The strong concentration of vitamins B1 and B2 contributes directly to the performance in this area.

Contributes to better sexual performance

Beetroot directly contributes to the development of sex hormones and this is due to the presence of a mineral called boron, which is excellent in the development of this hormone.

Also because it has a vasodilating function, beets can contribute a lot to the blood flow of the muscles of the whole body.

Helps prevent premature aging

Vitamin C and betalain, present in beets, are excellent antioxidants that act to protect cells, thus preventing the so-called oxidation of cells, which occurs by the direct action of free radicals.

With this, cells do not promote faster aging and help maintain prevention.

Ally in the weight loss process

Both consumed raw and through juice, beetroot can be an important ally in the weight loss process. Because it is rich in fibers that act in the gastrointestinal tract, it contributes to the absorption and elimination of a portion of the ingested fats. Therefore, it is necessary that the person has a healthy lifestyle and that their diet is guided by health.