Belarus passes referendum to become non-nuclear and help Russia – International

Belarus residents record Russian missiles launched from the country towards Ukraine (photo: Reproduction / Social Networks)

Belarus, also known as Belarus, has declared that it will abandon non-nuclear non-nuclear status. According to the country, a referendum to amend the Constitution was approved this Sunday (27/2).

The decision comes amid the invasion of Ukraine and paves the way for stronger military cooperation with Russia, which sent forces to Belarusian territory under the guise of military exercises and used them in the offensive that began last Thursday.

Belarusians also recorded Russian missiles being launched from the country to hit targets in Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin placed nuclear weapons on alert in response to NATO support Ukraine. “I order the defense minister to have the country’s forces ready,” he said.

constitution

It will be the first time that Belarus, under President Alexander Lukashenko, has received nuclear weapons since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The leader declared that he will be able to request nuclear weapons from Russia. “If the West transfers nuclear weapons to Poland and Lithuania, on our borders, then I will turn to Putin to return the nuclear weapons I gave without any conditions,” Lukashenko said.

The amendments will also consolidate the power of the president, who has ruled the country for 27 years, allowing him to remain in power until 2035 and with lifelong immunity from prosecution.