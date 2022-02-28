Bets made in BH, Contagem and three other cities in Minas hit the corner of Mega-Sena – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil









Mega-Sena will pay R$ 57 million to those who hit the six dozen



A gambler from Belo Horizonte hit the corner of the Mega-Sena drawn on Saturday night (26), and will take just over R$53,000. Another four bets went out to cities in Minas Gerais: Contagem, Divinópolis, Juiz de Fora and Teófilo Otoni. Nobody hit the six dozen and the maximum prize accumulated, being able to pay around R$ 57 million next Wednesday (2).

Mega-Sena – contest 2458 – accumulated in the draw held this Saturday (26). Here are the numbers drawn: 15, 40, 44, 45, 47 and 51.

The winning bet of the corner in BH was made at Monte Cristo Loterias, which is located on Avenida Pedro II, in Carlos Prates. In Contagem, in Greater BH, the winning ticket was made over the internet, in the same way, the bet was made in Divinópolis. In Juiz de Fora, the winner of the corner bet on the Big Sorte Loteria, and in Teófilo Otoni, the ticket was made in the Todos os Santos Lottery. Each of the tickets will cost BRL 53,045.58

Accumulated!

The next contest will be on Wednesday (2). The estimate is for a prize of R$ 57 million. Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) on the 2nd, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed.

For the single bet, with only six tens, at a price of R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.