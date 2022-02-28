Body Swellings: When and Where They Indicate Heart Problems – 02/27/2022

A sprain, allergic reactions, burns, medication, pregnancy, infections, injuries or inflammation, these are some of the triggers of swelling or edema in the body. When we suffer a fall, for example, we quickly or in a short time notice the affected area increase in size.

However, when recurrent or continuous, swelling can arise due to diseases and other complications, such as problems with the liver (including cirrhosis), kidneys (such as nephrotic syndrome) and cardiovascular system, especially insufficiency. heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure.

In circumstances like these it is possible for edema to develop so gradually and slowly that many do not notice it until it gets worse. Sometimes a place swells, even generates a feeling of tightness, but the person doesn’t understand exactly what it is. Depending on the cause, other symptoms may manifest in parallel. Among the most common we can mention shortness of breath and local pain.

In general, edema occurs when small blood vessels leak fluid into the tissues around them, which swell from the excess fluid. When this occurs, it may affect a small area or the entire body.

The highest incidence of swelling, particularly recurrent swellings, occurs, however, in the lower limbs: feet, legs and ankles. If they increase in size frequently and stay that way for days, you need to investigate what is happening.

“I feel my feet swelling often”

Swelling of the feet, legs, and ankles for no specific reason, such as spending too much time on your feet or from an injured fall, can draw attention to the need for a liver and spleen size assessment, as well as a cardiologic assessment.

Also in relation to the lower limbs, it is important to identify whether the change is occurring unilaterally or bilaterally, that is, on only one or both sides. When the symptom appears unilaterally, we start to investigate problems in the venous circulation, that is, the blood that has already circulated through the body and returns to the heart.

In these situations, the consequences can be chronic, resulting in varicose veins (or varicose veins) or acute, with venous thrombosis and phlebitis (inflammation of the vessels), circumstances associated with the risk of pulmonary embolism. The possibility that the edema is related to heart failure is ruled out. However, if the swellings appear bilaterally, it is necessary to consider the possibility of involvement of the heart, which may have compromised dynamics.

It is worth remembering that changes in circulation in the lower limbs are also noted with frequent pain and itching, a burning sensation and fatigue, changes in the color of these areas, initially reddish that, with aggravation of the case, change to a blue or purplish hue. That’s because poor blood circulation can progress to ischemia — or the inadequate presence of oxygen and blood flow in a certain region of the body.

Swellings and the heart

The feet and ankles are located on the periphery of the circulatory system, so they are the ones that suffer most from any change or obstruction in the bloodstream. When both sides swell, they indicate signs of abnormalities in the cardiovascular system, especially heart failure.

The explanation is that, in the case of insufficiency, the heart, more specifically the cardiac muscle, does not have the strength to pump blood with the pressure necessary to meet the body’s needs. It still performs that function, but not enough. With the organ weaker and unable to pump venous blood properly, fluid retention occurs in the extremities, which then become swollen.

In some cases, we also notice an apparent accumulation of fluid in the abdominal area, increasing the circumference. In addition to edema, symptoms of heart failure include dyspnea (shortness of breath or difficulty breathing), chronic cough, wheezing, nausea, poor appetite, high heart rate, and confusion or impaired thinking. Increased edema may indicate worsening heart failure.

Still on the complication, it is worth noting that with the pumping function of the heart compromised, oxygen and nutrients can be lacking for organs where there has been blood accumulation, impairing and reducing their ability to work properly. That is, in addition to the lower limbs, it is possible to occur, due to insufficiency, swelling in other regions of the body.

And what causes heart failure?

Heart failure is a chronic disease. One of its most common causes is coronary artery disease (CAD), a condition in which there is a blockage or reduction in blood circulation in the heart due to the accumulation of fatty plaques in the coronary arteries, responsible for irrigating the organ. An evolution of CAD leads to acute myocardial infarction.

Congenital or acquired changes in heart valves, uncontrolled blood pressure levels, inflammation of the heart muscle, damage or dysfunction in the ventricles, Chagas disease, among others, can also generate insufficiency. Faced with heart failure, a range opens up for the possibility of various complications in the heart or even in the lung, in the case of a pulmonary embolism, for example.

What to do?

To treat swelling, especially related to circulation, it is first necessary to have a diagnosis of its cause. Without the necessary treatment, edema can make the site increasingly painful, stiff, cause difficulty in locomotion, stretched or itchy skin, skin ulcers, scars and changes in blood circulation. Not to mention the more serious complications mentioned above.

Therefore, if the swelling lasts for more than a day and is accompanied by pain or changes in skin color, or if the swelling is so large that it prevents you from wearing shoes or walking, it is important to consult a specialist. Smokers and diabetics should pay special attention to changes manifested through the lower limbs. Being aware of the signs and preventing yourself are the best ways to avoid complications.

When it comes to edema and blood circulation, we must reinforce that it is not recommended to spend long periods of the day without exercising. When sitting for hours, our body tends to swell, especially the lower limbs, as we have seen, since the flow to the feet is reduced. The position makes the veins dilate and exert more pressure to pump blood. In these cases, the return of fluid from the feet to the heart is more difficult.

The recommendation, therefore, is to get up from time to time and dedicate a few minutes a day to a simple exercise that helps with circulation. Just move your foot like we do when stepping on the accelerator of a car. Other tips are: whenever possible, alternate sitting and walking; leave the legs up at the end of the day for a minimum of 15 minutes and maintain the regular practice of physical activities.