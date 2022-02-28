Bolsonaro does not take sides, but defends the sovereignty of countries







President Jair Bolsonaro Photo: REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

President Jair Bolsonaro said on his social media this Saturday, 26, that the government will spare no efforts to overcome the current difficulties and help with the withdrawal of Brazilians from Ukraine. The country was invaded by Russian military forces last Thursday, 24.

“Peço aos brasileiros em territórios conflagrados que mantenham-se firmes, sigam as diretrizes e nos reportem qualquer incidente. Sei das dificuldades, mas não pouparemos esforços para resolvê-las”, disse Bolsonaro em sua conta no Twitter.

According to the president, so far about 50 Brazilians have traveled to countries neighboring Ukraine by land, including journalists, students, businessmen and athletes.

“Itamaraty sent a mission to the Romanian-Ukrainian border and has been coordinating the Brazilian evacuation operation through direct contact with the head of the central train station in Kiev, with the immigration authorities and with the local authorities in Chernivtsi. “, said Bolsonaro.

The president also reinforced previous information from the Brazilian Air Force that two KC-390 Millenium freighters are on standby “for an eventual mission to repatriate Brazilians who are still in Ukrainian territory”.

Brazil’s position

In the series of messages, Bolsonaro criticized “part of the press”, which, according to him, “insists on generating noise and on misinforming Brazilians in exchange for clicks”.

This statement comes shortly before the president stated that the Brazilian position on the conflict is being shown in the competent channels, without him having so far publicly condemned the Russian invasion.

“Brazil’s position in defense of sovereignty, self-determination and the territorial integrity of States has always been clear and is being communicated through the appropriate channels for this, such as the UN Security Council, and through official pronouncements”, disse Bolsonaro no Twitter.









“I reiterate that my government and I are focused on guaranteeing the security of our country, protecting the interests of our people, helping Brazilian citizens who are in the conflict regions and contributing to a peaceful resolution of the conflict”, he added, in conclusion. the post thread.

On Friday, the 25th, Brazil voted at the UN Security Council in favor of a draft resolution to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The day before, however, the president had criticized Vice President Hamilton Mourão for speaking out against the invasion and stated at the time that only he could speak on this subject in Brazil.

Last week, Bolsonaro met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and even said he was “in solidarity with Russia”, at a time when tensions in the region were already growing.

Afterwards, even after adjusting the statement stating that he was in solidarity with all countries that seek peace, Bolsonaro’s initial statement was harshly criticized by the United States.

(Edited by Alberto Alerigi Jr.)