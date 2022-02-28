Bolsonaro faces the cost of being Putin’s ally and Brazil could suffer consequences

INGRID SOARESRAPHAEL FELICE

posted on 02/28/2022 06:00



(credit: AFP)

Heavily criticized since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, President Jair Bolsonaro – and the Brazilian government, as a result – has been trying to demonstrate a coherent position in the international community. The attack promoted by Vladimir Putin, however, has provoked political attrition even within the government – ​​just remember the divergence between Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourão, clearly opposed to the military operation in Russia.

The escalation of the conflict increases the risk of serious economic consequences and makes the political field more minefield for the president. The war in Ukraine can directly affect the economy with the increase in fuel, wheat flour and fertilizers on which Brazil is dependent to develop agribusiness.

As the economy is one of the main factors to be considered by the population in this year’s elections, analysts see the European conflict as a factor of potential wear and tear for Bolsonaro in the race for reelection.

On the internet, the president’s popularity suffered after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On the 24th, according to a survey by Modalmais/AP Exata, the rejection of the Chief Executive on Twitter reached 77% due to the conflict. On Wednesday, the index had ended the day at 64%.

Positive mentions of the Chief Executive dropped sharply, along with confidence (from 15% to 9.9%). Fear (from 18.4% to 25.4%) and anger (from 15% to 18.5%) skyrocketed.

Among political opponents, the bombing was heavy. Lula, Sergio Moro, Ciro Gomes, João Doria and Simone Tebet vehemently criticized the president’s stance. In response to the attacks, the holder of the Planalto manifested itself. First on social networks, and then in Guarujá, where the carnival holiday is spent. He highlighted Brazil’s positions at the UN and highlighted the country’s neutrality in the face of the conflict in Eastern Europe.





international wear

Analysts interviewed by the Courier assess the weariness of the president in the context of the war in Ukraine. Bruno Scobino, a specialist in international relations, points out that, despite Brazil having positioned itself for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine during the vote on UN resolutions, the president’s neutral stance threatens its popularity, and consequently, its performance in the next elections. .

“Putting himself against Russia would generate a diplomatic indisposition. On the other hand, Bolsonaro has always defended state sovereignty and liberalism. , also compromising its popularity”, he observes.

Scobino reports the possible economic scenario, with possible negative consequences for the Bolsonaro government. “Russia has the second largest oil reserves on the planet. In the event of an escalation in tensions, we could experience a new oil shock, with an artificial increase in the price of a barrel and with Petrobras selling at market price, Brazilian inflation would tend to rise to the level of worrying about shortages”, he adds.

André César, political scientist and partner at Hold Assessoria, assesses the risks of the president’s resistance to expressing a firmer stance. “As president, he needs to speak out. The Brazilian pocket, pressured by high prices, will be the main theme of this election. And the economic impact is already given”, he analyzes.

Political scientist Leandro Gabiati, director of Dominium Consultoria, sheds light on the possible wear and tear of Brazil in the international context, particularly in relation to the United States. In the week that President Bolsonaro visited Vladimir Putin, when the invasion of Ukraine was imminent, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that “Brazil seems to be on the other side of where the majority of the global community is”. In a note, Itamaraty stated that it “does not consider similar extrapolations regarding the president’s speech to be constructive, nor useful, therefore.”

In André César’s assessment, the exchange of barbs reflects a particular situation involving the governments of Brazil and the United States due to the “personalist” foreign policy adopted by the Bolsonaro government. “The government does not prioritize its foreign policy based on state policy, but rather because of Bolsonaro’s personal and ideological preferences”, observes the analyst. “What message does Brazil send with this visit at a time when two powers (Russia and the United States) have a high level of military sensitivity? These choices by Bolsonaro end up having reflexes like the White House statement”, explains the expert.

To confirm his analysis, André César recalls that the proximity between Brazil and the United States was not due to a convergence between the agendas of the two countries, but rather due to an ideological alignment with Trump.