Bolsonaro guarantees that Brazil will remain neutral in relation to the conflict in Ukraine

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), reaffirmed that Brazil will remain neutral in relation to the conflict in Ukraine. In a press conference yesterday afternoon, in Guarujá, where carnival takes place, he still asked: “What do you want me to do to end the war? Everything I could do I have already done and I will continue to do it,” he snapped. Bolsonaro said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for two hours yesterday by phone.

The Chief Executive argued that a stronger stance could exacerbate hunger and misery in Brazil, due to trade relations with Russia. “As I understand it, we are not going to take sides. We will continue with neutrality and help, as far as possible, in the search for solutions. I’ll wait for the report to see how my position goes. This [uma posição mais crítica] can bring serious damage to agriculture in Brazil”, he defended. “We don’t want to bring more suffering.” Bolsonaro’s position was reinforced by the Brazilian ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Ronaldo Costa Filho, during the vote for an extraordinary call for the body’s General Assembly.

When asked about the conversation he had with Putin when he went to Russia, earlier this month, and yesterday, by phone, Bolsonaro said he could not give more details, but assured that it was a relaxed meeting. The president even made laudatory remarks to Vladimir Putin. “Every time I talked to Putin it was a very high level conversation.” During the entire interview, the Brazilian chief executive chose not to criticize the Russian president.

Bolsonaro also said that it is an “exaggeration to speak of a massacre” in Ukraine. “I understand that there is no interest on the part of the Russian leader to carry out a massacre. He is working in two regions of southern Ukraine that, in a referendum, more than 90% of the population wanted to become independent, approaching Russia. my decision can bring serious damage to Brazil”, he reiterated.

Still on the conflict, the possible nuclear threats worry leaders around the world. When asked about this fact, the Brazilian president defined it as a “stillborn proposal”. “There is no point in negotiating. Nobody wants to use gunpowder, everybody prefers to use saliva, but you don’t know what happens on the other side,” he said. “Most of the world’s bosses think what I’m thinking: they want a solution to the case”, he defended.

It is estimated that there are still hundreds of Brazilians imprisoned in Ukraine. Regarding the rescue of these citizens, the president said again that the C-390 Millennium tactical/logistic transport aircraft are available for a possible incursion into Ukraine. “If there are Brazilians, if there is a vacancy, they will get on our planes. I do not believe that borders are blocked, because it is a humanitarian issue. No country wants to expose lives to a war, let alone outsiders,” he noted.





extraordinary session

Also on Sunday, the Brazilian ambassador to the UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho, reaffirmed, in an extraordinary meeting, Brazil’s vote against Russia. The meeting determined the extraordinary convening of the United Nations General Assembly for today.

Costa Filho, however, toned down his speech in relation to last Friday’s, in which he vehemently condemned the invasion of Ukraine. Yesterday, the ambassador warned that economic sanctions from Europe and the United States plus the shipment of weapons to Ukraine could worsen the situation of the conflict.

“The supply of weapons, the use of cyberattacks and the application of selective sanctions, which can affect sectors such as fertilizers and wheat, with a strong risk of increasing hunger, carry the risk of aggravating and spreading the conflict, not of solving it. We cannot ignore the fact that these measures increase the risks of a broader and more direct confrontation between NATO and Russia,” he argued.

The ambassador also defended that the Council has not yet exhausted the resources to contain the advance of the conflict. “The Council, with its responsibility to maintain international peace, has not yet exhausted the mechanisms at its disposal to contribute to a diplomatic solution towards peace,” he said. Costa Filho also reiterated the request for an end to hostilities and for dialogue between the parties involved.

Only Russia was against the resolution passed for an Emergency Session to take place. There were 11 votes in favour, one against and three abstentions – from China, India and the United Arab Emirates.