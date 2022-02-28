Brazil criticizes Russia sanctions and arms shipments, but supports US at UN – 02/27/2022

For the first time in decades, in an extraordinary way and increasing pressure on Vladimir Putin, the UN General Assembly is convened to deal with the crisis in Ukraine and denounce Russian aggression.

In a vote this Sunday at the United Nations Security Council, an American proposal to request the holding of the extraordinary session was approved and with the support of Brazil.

But Itamaraty used the meeting to criticize sanctions, the supply of weapons and to warn that certain measures against Russia could even lead to hunger. The government of Jair Bolsonaro, which was criticized for visiting Vladimir Putin two weeks ago, also said it fears the West’s response will lead to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia.

The Brazilian stance was once again understood by European negotiators as an example of the diplomatic gymnastics carried out by the Bolsonaro government to follow international law and, at the same time, maintain dialogue with the Kremlin. At no time since the beginning of the crisis has the government launched attacks or directly condemned Putin for his actions.

In a speech on Sunday, Brazil’s ambassador to the UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho, insisted that threats to peace, deaths, and human suffering had increased in recent years. But, according to him, the Itamaraty voted in favor of the American project despite having doubts about the moment of approval of the resolution and its contribution to achieving peace.

For him, the Council has not exhausted its instruments and defended that a solution can only be “negotiated and diplomatic”.

But it was the criticism of sanctions and arms shipments that drew the most international attention. The ambassador urged the international community to be “cautious” in the next steps it will take. “The supply of weapons, cyber attacks and the application of selective sanctions, which can target sectors such as fertilizers and wheat, with a strong risk of generating hunger, can exacerbate the conflict, not solve it”, he warned.

For Brazil, these measures increase the risk of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. “It is our duty to reverse the escalation. We need to start negotiations”, he defended.

One of Brazil’s fears is that, with Russia’s suspension from the international financial system as a result of US and European sanctions, the country will experience a shortage of fertilizers. The Russians supply a fifth of the products that Brazil needs for its agriculture.

Brazilian criticism was also directed at the shipment of arms, a decision taken by European governments to help Ukraine. In Germany, the decision to send aid was the first since the Second World War.

The ambassador also called for an end to hostilities, respect for humanitarian law and the promotion of a process of dialogue between the parties. Recalling that more than 420,000 refugees have already crossed the border, the Brazilian government has appealed to Ukrainians and Russians to help evacuate all those who want to leave. The government also thanked neighboring countries that are receiving refugees.

Neutralize Russia

The measure approved at the UN serves to neutralize the Russian veto, already adopted last week, and allow for an international condemnation of the acts led by Putin. Since 1950, an emergency convening of the General Assembly by the Security Council has occurred on only ten occasions. In diplomatic circles, the maneuver is the equivalent of bringing the entire global community together to decide how to react to the threat announced by Russia.

For this extraordinary meeting to take place, a procedural vote in the Security Council and the support of nine of the 15 countries of the body was sufficient. None of the permanent members of the institution, therefore, would have the right to veto the resolution.

The convening of the Assembly was approved with the support of eleven countries, including Brazil, and three abstentions. Russia voted against, but without the ability to veto the bill. The idea is that, now, the highest body of the UN will speak out, isolating Putin even more.

The pressure won’t go away. In addition to the General Assembly, France has proposed a new Security Council meeting to put to the vote a resolution that will ask for access to humanitarian items for the civilian population to be guaranteed. On the same day, the Nordic countries want a meeting to discuss the humanitarian crisis, in a diplomatic offensive to isolate Moscow.

With Sunday’s vote, the Americans and their allies neutralized the Russians. On Friday, Vladimir Putin’s government exercised its right of veto and blocked the passage of a Security Council resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine and calling for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops. At the UN, only Russians, Chinese, Americans, French and British have the right to veto.

Last week, the document received the support of 11 of the 15 countries on the Council, including Brazil’s vote. The Itamaraty, with the decision, tried to end an internal debate about the position it would adopt in the face of war. In the first days of the conflict, President Jair Bolsonaro avoided talking about the crisis and, even after Brazil’s vote, avoided mentioning the name of the Russian president. A week ago, in one of the most controversial trips of Brazilian presidential diplomacy, he visited Putin.

Already on Sunday, after the vote, the US government warned Putin that there would be no Russian veto that could stop international action to isolate the Kremlin. According to US diplomacy, a resolution will be presented calling for Russia to be held accountable for the aggression.

In the US view, the Russian threat of resorting to nuclear weapons reveals that the crisis is of global interest. The Americans even warned Russian officials that their actions are being filmed and that evidence is being collected to eventually bring them to justice. “Russia needs to be stopped,” said the Albanian delegation, which also sits on the UN Council.

“Russia is alone and cannot stop the world from coming together to stop the war,” the British delegation said.

China, on the other hand, opted for an abstention, saying it was time for the UN to help reduce tension and pave the way for dialogue. India’s government also abstained, insisting that diplomacy is the only way to end the war.