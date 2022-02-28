Brazilian ambassador to the UN urges caution in relation to sanctions against Russia – News

During a meeting of the UN Security Council (United Nations), this Sunday (27), the permanent representative of Brazil to the United Nations, Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho, urged caution regarding the economic sanctions applied against Russia. Sanctions have been applied and discussed after the country invaded Ukraine last week and launched a series of attacks, including against civilians.

Costa maintained the Brazilian position that condemned the attacks, but also asked countries to pay attention to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. According to him, this posture can increase the conflicts even more.

“The supply of weapons, the use of cyber-attacks and the application of selective sanctions, which can affect sectors such as fertilizers and wheat, with a strong risk of famine, carry the risk of aggravating and spreading the conflict, not of solving it. We cannot be oblivious to the fact that these measures increase the risks of a broader and more direct confrontation between NATO and Russia,” he said.

The ambassador stressed that it is the duty of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly to “stop and reverse this escalation”. “We need to engage in serious, good-faith negotiations that can allow for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, security guarantees for Ukraine and Russia, and strategic stability in Europe,” he said.





Ronaldo Costa Filho said that since Friday (25), when he raised concerns about security issues in and around Ukraine, nothing has changed. “On the contrary, in fact. As we speak, the number of victims, human suffering and risks to international peace and security continue to increase by the hour,” he reported.

The ambassador reiterated his appeal for an end to the conflict. “As we renew our calls for an immediate ceasefire, we also appeal to Ukraine and Russia to facilitate the withdrawal of all persons wishing to leave Ukrainian territory. Brazil already wishes to express its gratitude to Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova , Romania and others that are facilitating the exit of people fleeing the conflict, especially Brazilians and Latin Americans”, he stressed.

The Itamaraty reported this Sunday that 80 Brazilians have already managed to leave Ukraine. There are still, however, about 100 Brazilians registered on the list of the Brazilian embassy in Kiev who remain on Ukrainian soil.