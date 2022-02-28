Brazilians Face Dramatic and Risky Journey Trying to Escape Ukraine | Fantastic

Since the first attacksBrazilians living in Ukraine felt the horror of war . Immediately, in large or small groups, they organized themselves to leave the country. But the search for safety turned into a dramatic and risky journey, with no guarantee of crossing the border.

Bombers, trucks, tanks, sirens. The Russian invasion put the world on high alert and set off a wave of tension for many Brazilians living in Ukraine. Afraid, each tried to protect themselves or flee as best they could.

Talles Brener has lived in Ukraine for a year. He is a forward for Rukh Lviv. Shortly after the fighting broke out, he and his girlfriend, Jessica Ariani, boarded a van in the city of Lviv with a group of football players, their wives, and two Ukrainian women to try to cross the border into Poland.

“I can’t explain it to you, I can’t find a word to explain what we’re going through”, says Jessica.

Also player Guilherme Nascimento, 18 years old, has been in Ukraine for a month and a half. He left Roraima to defend Kolos. Now he is in the basement of a hotel in the capital Kiev, hiding from bombing. Guilherme says that he woke up scared by the attacks.

“I heard gunshots. My building shaking with the blast, cars going off the alarm. I saw planes falling, fighters, one after the other exploding. So they decided to put me down here. I’m exhausted, I’m tired, I won’t be able to sleep”, says the football player.

Brazilian friends Cristiane Nedashkovkaya and Gabriel were getting ready to hit the road and try to leave Ukraine via Romania when they talked to the Fantastic.

“I feel very sad. We have had times when we cried. And he cried like that, for the people, you know? For the people of Ukraine, because he has suffered a lot”, laments Cristiane.

Cristiane was staying at her in-laws’ house. She is married to a Ukrainian, who is in Dubai for work. They arranged to meet in Romania. But the in-laws will not travel. Her father-in-law is 58 years old and men aged 18 to 65 are banned from leaving Ukraine because they can be drafted into the army. And the mother-in-law did not accept to run away without her husband.

The two friends’ escape began on Friday morning (25) from the town of Bila Tserkva, 75 kilometers from Kiev, bound for Chernivtsi on the Romanian border.

