Brazilians take to the road to try to leave Ukraine via Romania: ‘Very sad’ | Fantastic

Brazilian friends Cristiane and Gabriel took to the road to try to leave the Ukraine by Romania. Cristiane was staying at her in-laws’ house. She is married to a Ukrainian who is in Dubai on business. They arranged to meet in Romania. But the in-laws will not travel. Her father-in-law is 58 years old and men between the ages of 18 and 65 are prohibited from leaving the country because they can be drafted into the army, and her mother-in-law did not accept to flee without her husband.
“I feel really sad, you know? We’ve had moments when we cried and cried like that for the people, you know? For the people of Ukraine, because he has suffered a lot”, laments Cristiane.
The escape of the two friends began on Friday morning (25) from the city of Bila Tserkva, 75 kilometers from the capital Kiev, bound for Chernivtsi on the border with Romania. They recorded exclusively for the Fantastic the moments of uncertainty fleeing a country at war.
