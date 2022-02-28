Brazilians take to the road to try to leave Ukraine via Romania: ‘Very sad’ | Fantastic

Brazilian friends Cristiane and Gabriel took to the road to try to leave the Ukraine by Romania. Cristiane was staying at her in-laws’ house. She is married to a Ukrainian who is in Dubai on business. They arranged to meet in Romania. But the in-laws will not travel. Her father-in-law is 58 years old and men between the ages of 18 and 65 are prohibited from leaving the country because they can be drafted into the army, and her mother-in-law did not accept to flee without her husband.