Collective Anonymous takes down Russia’s government website

Last week, exactly on Thursday (24), through one of its Twitter accounts, the hacker group Anonymous declared ‘cyber war’ against the Russian government, after the country carried out attacks and offensively invaded the territory of Ukraine, in a geopolitical crisis that worries everyone. On that occasion, the hacker collective claimed to be the author of an attack on the English-language news site RT, called Russia Today.

This news site is financially maintained by the Russian government, and its content is aimed at disseminating information about the country to the external public, but which has an editorial bias that is totally partial and favorable to Putin’s military actions, arguing that it is only about defense.

According to the RIA Novosti news agency, the Anonymous Group hacking attack on the news site was of the DDoS type and also slowed down several official domains linked to the Russian government, in addition to leaving some offline for “extended periods of time”.

“We as a group just want peace in the world. We want a future for all humanity. Therefore, we want you to understand that this is entirely directed at the actions of the Russian government and Putin,” said a group publication.

On Friday (25), the Brazilian part of Anonymous in Brazil #Etersec announced its support for the attack against Russian websites. However, the group also stressed that the actions do not mean they are supporting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“Several cells are carrying out attacks against Russian government websites in protest of the invasion of Ukraine. We support this position. Retaliating the Russian imperialist invasion does not mean our support for NATO, which is a tool of another imperialist power, said twitter.

It is worth mentioning that the Anonymous hacker group has several cells spread around the world, but that can assume different positions. However, the majority are currently against the actions of the Russian and US government.

Check out the groups’ tweets.

