Community Health Agents get food stamps worth R$ 494

Community Health Agents; Public Health Agents and Agents for Combating Endemic Diseases in Campo Grande obtained the amount of R$ 494 in food aid. Mayor Marquinhos Trad (PSD) approved the increase through decree 15,128 this Thursday (24).

According to the Association of Health Agents, the decree is an achievement in compliance with Complementary Law n. 190, of December 22, 2011.

In addition, the mayor also signed Decree n. 15,129, which amends provisions of Decree no. 11,506 of 2011 and provides for rules and procedures for the payment of productivity for care in the Unified Health System (SUS).

The provision amends art. 4th, increasing the percentage of payment of extra SUS productivity for occupants of the positions of Community Health Agent and Agent for Combating Endemic Diseases.

The Association’s President, Francisco Renan Diaz, emphasizes that the achievement equals the projected value of food aid for agents to that of municipal guards (R$ 494.00). “The main interest of our association is to value and give dignity to servers, far from politicking”.

The categories also count on the annual general review of 10.06% proposed by the city of Campo Grande.