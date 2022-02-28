Companies have until today to send reports for IR 2022 – News

Companies and financial institutions have until this Monday (28) to send taxpayers the income reports for the year 2021. Income Tax 2022 starts next Monday (7th) and runs until April 29th.

According to IRSthe employer who fails to provide the receipt within the deadline or provides it inaccurately will be subject to the payment of a fine of R$ 41.43 per voucher.

The documents are essential for completing the declaration, with information on the total income obtained by the worker in the last year and the Withholding income tax in the same period. Data can be delivered in print or made available electronically.





Although many companies opt for the traditional way, the data does not need to be sent by the Post Office. Vouchers can be delivered by email, downloaded from the internet or released in mobile apps.

In addition to employers, banks and other financial institutions are required to provide earnings reports to their customers, with data on financial investments and account balances. Health plan operators and educational institutions must also provide invoices for amounts received from taxpayers, in this case, for income tax deduction purposes.





IR 2022 news

The Revenue’s expectation is that 34.1 million statements be sent by the deadline. Among the novelties this year are the expanded access to the pre-filled declaration through all available platforms and the receipt of the refund and payment of Darf via Pix.

To receive the Income Tax refund through electronic payment, it is necessary that the Pix key be the CPF of the holder of the declaration. Pix phone, email and random keys will not be allowed, only the CPF.

It will also be possible to pay with Pix the Darf issued by the Income Tax program when there is tax payable. Darf will be issued with the QR Code, facilitating payment. The date and order of the refund credit follow the priorities established by law.





The refund dates start on May 31 and continue monthly until the end of September, always with payment on the last day of the month. Whoever declares before will receive the value first, according to the delivery queue.

Another novelty is the expansion of access to the pre-filled declaration. Now, all taxpayers who have high levels of security on the gov.br platform (gold and silver levels) will be able to use this template, which allows the user to start the declaration already with several useful information that facilitate filling. The pre-filled declaration will be available from the 15th of March. Before, the facility was limited to those who had a digital certificate.

As of next Thursday (3), Income Tax services will be enabled with gov.br account – federal government website. On March 7, the taxpayer will be able to download the program on the Federal Revenue platform. Only from March 15 onwards will the pre-filled declaration be made available.



