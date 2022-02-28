Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Resists Fall, Trading Soars as Ruble Melts, Ukraine Freezes Russian Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) withstood a sharper drop on Sunday (27), contained in the range of $ 37,000, amid the siege by Russian troops in Kiev and doubts surrounding the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine scheduled for today.

This morning, the cryptocurrency is trading again at $38,438, down 2.4% in the last 24 hours, but in relative stability compared to the last few days, as the meeting between representatives of the countries begins in Belarus.

The move also comes as trading volume for the digital currency soars to record levels in Russia, in a sign that the country’s citizens are rushing to crypto as a way to try to preserve capital amid the melting national currency. In the biggest drop in history, the ruble lost 28% against the dollar on Asian stock exchanges today – the Russian stock exchange did not open.

Over the weekend, the US and allies intensified sanctions against Russia, intended to prevent its banks from accessing the SWIFT messaging network that underpins global financial transactions. The European Union has also blocked all transactions with the Russian central bank in a bid to stop it from selling assets abroad.

Demand for Bitcoin was already increasing even before the measures. According to data from cryptocurrency research provider Kaiko, the volume of ruble-denominated Bitcoin rose to nearly 1.5 billion RUB on Thursday, reaching the highest level since May.

“Activity was concentrated on Binance,” Kaiko research analyst Clara Medalie told CoinDesk. “The volume of the pair with the Ukrainian hryvnia also increased, but did not surpass October levels – the pair is only traded on two exchanges – Binance and LocalBitcoin,” she said.

A similar trend was seen in Tether (USDT) trading volume on a pair with Russian and Ukrainian currencies, the expert pointed out. Kaiko’s data shows that USDT/RUB trading volume also rose to an eight-month high. of 1.3 billion RUB, also on Thursday. USDT is the world’s largest stablecoin and is priced against the dollar on a one-to-one ratio.

As Russians rush to Bitcoin, Ukraine’s government strikes back and asks local cryptocurrency exchanges to block Russian and Belarusian assets.

“It is crucial to freeze not only addresses linked to Russian and Belarusian politicians, but also to sabotage ordinary users,” said Ukraine’s deputy prime minister and minister for digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, in a Twitter post.

However, only local exchange DMarket complied with the request. International exchanges with a presence in the country, such as Binance and FTX, have refused to freeze user cryptos.

In terms of price, Bitcoin exhibits resilience, but experts warn of a passing trend as demand for the US Dollar, which is the global reserve currency and one of the most liquid assets in the world, increases.

Altcoins, on the other hand, have mixed results this morning, sometimes worse, sometimes better than Bitcoin over the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH), for example, is lower and down 6% to $2,643. Binance Coin (BNB) and XRP (XRP) are down close to 3%, and Cardano (ADA) is down 1.6%.

In a sign of increased demand for passive income with cryptocurrencies, the Uniswap (UNI) token is up 6.6% today. Uniswap is a decentralized exchange that offers interest to those who deposit cryptocurrencies to be used as liquidity for trading.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 8:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 38,438.11 -2.4% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,644.80 -6% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 368.26 -2.7% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.728655 -3.4% Solana (SOL) $90.18 -0.3%



Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) $9.82 +6.9% Arweave (AR) US$ 30.71 +4.7% Chile (CHZ) US$ 0.181189 +3.6% Flow US$ 6.01 +3% FraxShare (FXS) $21.64 +1.6%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

Convex Finance (CVX) $17.65 -8.2% THORChain (RUNE) $3.51 -8.5% Juno (JUNO) $33.19 -9.5% Polkadot (DOT) US$ 17.00 -8% Harmony (ONE) US$ 0.142129 -7.9%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 36.00 +3.15% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 48.20 +4.32% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 41.33 +4.21% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 41.10 +0.90% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.72 +2.58% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.20 +3.03% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 7.32 +7.64%

See the main crypto market news for this Monday (27):

Binance Announces $10 Million Donation to Ukrainian Refugees

Binance will donate $10 million to intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations to provide emergency aid to refugees from the war in Ukraine.

In a statement, the broker said it will make the donations through transfers to organizations such as UNICEF, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, iSans and People in Need.

The donation adds to a crypto crowdfunding project, “Humanity First – Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund,” which has a goal of nearly $20 million. To date, the campaign has raised $5.9 million.

“To help the people of Ukraine, please join us by donating cryptocurrencies directly,” Binance said. Donations can be made in BNB, BUSD, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Other charities may be added in due course, a Binance spokesperson said via email.

Donated funds will be used “to support logistics on the ground, such as food, fuel and supplies for refugees in countries bordering Ukraine and more.”

Ukraine receives $10 million in cryptocurrencies

The Ukrainian government has been receiving direct donations in cryptocurrencies since last week. The amount raised so far, as shown in blockchain data, amounts to almost $10 million.

So far, $5.2 million has been received into the government’s Ethereum wallet, including $1.1 million in USDT and $109,000 in USDC.

One of the donors was FTX broker founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who deposited $250,000 in USDT into the wallet.

So far, no cryptocurrency has been withdrawn from the Ethereum wallet.

The Bitcoin wallet, which has already received $4.2 million in donations, has recorded withdrawals of $2.9 million in recent days.

Over the weekend, Russian art collective Pussy Riot helped form a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that raised $3 million in ETH for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

In addition, a wallet for donations to the Ukrainian army, managed by the charity Come Back Alive, has already accumulated US$ 6 million in donations since its inception in mid-2021.

