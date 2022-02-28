Daily habits that make you fat and how to stop them!

When you think about weight gain, the first thing that comes to mind is the amount of food you eat. However, there are others that go unnoticed and that we practice every day. Want to see?

But first, let’s clarify one thing: a weight loss diet or training creation needs to be done with a qualified professional. It is only he who can prescribe the right diet or training, according to his age and physical condition.

Weight gain happens when we burn less energy than the amount of food we eat. To change this situation, it is necessary to reduce the intake of food consumed on a daily basis, giving preference to organic and natural foods. And leaving aside industrialized products, sausages, fried foods and alcoholic beverages.

In addition, you have to do physical exercises according to your age and mobility, factors that only a physical trainer or your doctor can clarify.

However, there are still certain habits, situations that we do and (that we could not do) that increase the accumulation of fat and make us gain weight.

The 2 everyday habits that contribute to weight gain

Being a little active person in everyday life

It may be due to lack of physical conditioning, or because you are more used to the facilities, deliveries, home office among others. All this causes the person to gradually stop exercising, starting to adhere to a sedentary life.

To solve this, experts advise, go hiking, try to walk in places that require little travel, or leave the car parked further away.

Eating while at the computer or television

Many people don’t even realize it, but they end up having a snack or meal in front of the computer or in front of the television. Sounds like such a positive feeling, doesn’t it?

It’s just that while you’re working or watching TV, you don’t realize how much you’re taking in, and here’s the root of the problem.

And to solve, just create rules, like eating only at the table and disconnecting from devices while eating.

Also, there are alternatives such as mindfuleatingwhich is the process of eating more slowly and paying attention to each phase of eating, enjoying the taste more and chewing the food more.