DF bet hits 5 tens and almost takes this Saturday’s Mega-Sena

posted on 02/27/2022 18:45



(credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

The Mega-Sena 2458 drawn this Saturday (26/2) is still accumulated. Nobody hit the six scores of the modality (which were 44-47-15-40-51-45), but there were people from the Federal District who came close to winning the jackpot.

A bet from the capital hit five dozen in this Saturday’s draw and got the prize of R$ 53,045.63. The ticket was a simple ticket (not a pool) of six numbers, and it cost only R$ 4.50.

The bet was made in electronic media, so Caixa does not specify the neighborhood – for security reasons.

Also according to information from the bank, across the country, 79 bets hit five dozen in the draw and took R$ 53,045.63. Another 5,279 people got four numbers right and got R$ 1,134.03.