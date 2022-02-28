Did you know? Taking a shower at night is good for your health

Many people adopt morning baths to help wake up, but there are also those who love a good bath before bed, after all, hot water offers a feeling of relaxation. In fact, this habit brings more than just a sensation, as our body is actually relaxed during a warm bath. Therefore, more and more doctors and psychologists encourage people to create the habit of shower at nightif you don’t have it.

Bathing at night can reduce stress

Sleeping well involves a whole lot of preparation that needs to be done in the last hours of the day. In this case, this care is called “sleep hygiene” and consists of cultivating habits that prepare our body for hours of sleep.

For example, you should avoid foods with excess sugar and also turn off the lights so that melatonin can be produced. Another very important factor is to set aside a moment to relax, in order to get rid of the stress of everyday life. This is because, many times, we keep the restlessness of the work routine for hours before we can actually rest.

So you can enjoy the bath time to relax, meditate and even reflect. After all, hot water will relax your muscles and make you feel better, which is exactly what we need at night.

But be careful!

It is important that you only take care of the time when you will take the night bath. Since, the essential thing is that you have a cold body before going to sleep, which is an essential indication that it is time to rest.

So, prefer to schedule your nighttime shower at least an hour before the time you plan to sleep. So start your sleep hygiene process with a shower, and then take time to eat something light or dim the lights. Then, you will find that your night’s sleep will be much more fruitful, so that you will be more energetic the next day.