Does eating vegetables prevent heart disease? Myth or truth?

Eating vegetables to take care of the heart is something that many people have heard, even from skilled professionals. However, research carried out in partnership with the universities of Hong Kong (China), Bristol (UK) and Oxford (UK) brought a different message.

According to the study, no significant evidence was found that vegetable consumption decreases the chances of cardiovascular disease. That is, this research refutes the popular imagination, where a varied salad can make the heart work better, for example. This does not mean that vegetables do not help with health, on the contrary, they are very important. However, their function does not usually directly affect the proper functioning of the heart.

Is the data reliable?

The truth is that the result of the study surprised even people who are experts in the field. After all, there are plant foods that have a lot of carotenoids and alpha-tocopherl, both substances that protect the heart.

However, the research analyzed a UK database that has more than 500,000 registered adults. The records refer to health issues that were faced throughout life. It contains information about the consumption of raw or cooked vegetables, in addition to the general health history.

Based on this information, the study was unable to find evidence linking eating vegetables with heart disease prevention.

importance of vegetables

However, the proper functioning of the organism and the maintenance of the proper weight are completely linked to the health of the heart. At this point, a diet rich in plant-based products contributed immensely.

In other words, vegetables may not even have a direct link to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, but they do have indirect links. While fiber and other plant nutrients work to relieve the body, circulation and the proper functioning of the body contribute to longevity. In addition, there are grains that can contribute to lowering cholesterol, for example.

So, it is worth keeping a diet rich in vegetables combined with a good physical exercise routine.