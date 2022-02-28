Does your child not sleep? Understand the effects of sleep deprivation for children – and for parents – Revista Crescer

+



With the arrival of the baby, many parents struggle to get a restful night’s sleep — and it can take weeks, months or even years to get back to normal. But what are the dangers of prolonged sleep deprivation? Going without sleep can have consequences ranging from mood swings to psychosis.

Understand the effects of sleep deprivation on the health of mothers and children (Photo: Pexels)

The general recommendation of world health agencies is 8 to 10 hours of sleep a day, but Brazilians rest, on average, only 6.4 hours a day, according to the Brazilian Sleep Association. And the situation is even more worrying for parents of newborns: some report sleeping only 2 hours a night.

According to Agência Einstein, a person who has gone 18 hours without sleep becomes slower and has impaired reflexes. The effect is similar to being intoxicated (equivalent to 0.05% blood alcohol concentration). When the period of sleep deprivation is 24 hours, the effect can be compared to a blood alcohol level of 0.10%, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ).

Those who don’t get enough sleep also have an increase in corticosterone, one of the hormones the body releases in stressful situations. “This causes a drop in the production of new brain cells, affecting cognition, especially memory formation and the ability to concentrate”, explains psychiatrist Adiel Rios, a researcher at the Institute of Psychiatry at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo and member of the Brazilian Psychiatry Association, in an interview with Agência Einstein.

‘Endless fatigue’

Mother Heidi Neves felt all the effects of sleep deprivation on her skin during the first years of her oldest daughter, now 6 years old. “She never slept. In the first week of her life, in a whole week, I slept 8 hours”, recalls her mother, in an interview with CRESCER.

The 41-year-old lawyer sought out doctors, specialists and none of the solutions seemed to help. “They said that I didn’t have a routine, that it was television, light, noise… But I did everything and she just wouldn’t sleep”, she says about the little girl, who only slept the first full night after turning 2 years old. “Every day I saw the dawn with her on my lap. It was a loop,” she vents.

With the accumulation of sleepless nights, added to the care that a newborn baby demands, Heidi began to feel her mood affected and even had hallucinations in the first months of her daughter’s life. “It’s exhausting. It’s not a week… It’s months, years without sleep. I really wanted to eat, I gained a lot of weight at the time, I felt endless tiredness. For a while I even had hallucinations, I imagined bad things about my daughter and I feel that, among so many postpartum hormonal changes, this was made worse by the fact that I couldn’t sleep,” she recalls.

This relationship between sleep and balance has long been demonstrated by science. A study conducted by researchers at Stanford University, in the United States, in 2004, showed that there is a link between poor nights sleep and an increase in the Body Mass Index (BMI) – which indicates that sleep duration is an important regulator of sleep. weight and metabolism.

Now a mother of two, the lawyer says it took her a while to decide to have her second child for fear of having to face such severe sleep deprivation again. “When I got pregnant, I remember praying for the baby to be healthy and for him to sleep”, she says. Currently, her youngest is 1 year and 1 month old and already sleeps through the night. “There are children who are like that. No matter what. let’s do it, they don’t sleep. I wish someone had told me that. At least I would have felt less guilt and with the certainty that, at some point, it would go away”, completes the mother.

Stages of sleep deprivation

According to psychiatrist Adiel Rios, the chronic lack of rest favors fatigue, premature aging, a drop in immunity and drowsiness during the day, in addition to an increased risk of developing chronic diseases, such as psychiatric and cardiovascular disorders.

Below, we have gathered the first effects that sleepless nights can cause:

24 hours without sleep: A day without rest can already have consequences such as irritability, difficulty concentrating and cognition, tremors, fatigue, reduced coordination and binge eating (desire for especially caloric foods).

36 hours without sleep: When you spend this waking period, it is common for the person to have small naps, of about 30 seconds, without even realizing it. In addition, there is a feeling of extreme fatigue, difficulty in socializing and making decisions, as well as changes in behavior.

48 hours without sleep: At this stage, fatigue and irritability become even more intense. It is possible for the person to begin to hallucinate. Increase in the level of stress and anxiety may also occur.

72 hours without sleep: After not resting for so long, involuntary naps tend to become more frequent. Lack of sleep impacts the individual’s perception.

96 hours without sleep: After four days without sleep, the perception of reality tends to become distorted. The person may present with sleep deprivation psychosis. But in general, these symptoms subside after a person gets enough rest.

And for the kids? Are there risks?

Researchers at Princeton University (USA) found that sleep deprivation causes physiological stress or, in other words, premature cellular aging in children. The study, carried out with 1,500 children, concluded that the less the child sleeps, the shorter their telomeres (ends of chromosomes) are.

Telomere shortening happens naturally throughout life and can be seen in the elderly. The problem is when this happens early, as seen in children who don’t get enough sleep. Cells with shorter telomeres eventually die or become more susceptible to genetic instabilities, which can lead to cancer, cardiovascular disease and other health problems in the future.

Another research, published in the scientific journal sleep medicine, in June 2021, found that the prevalence of sleep problems in children and adolescents during the Covid-19 pandemic was alarming. The combination of sleeping later, waking up earlier and attending online classes – which in themselves make it difficult to concentrate – led to learning impairments, as well as sleep deprivation, which has other consequences for children, such as irritability, changes in mood and even depression.

“Irregular hours, confinement, changing habits, all of this increases stress. And in the case of children, the main sleep disorder during the pandemic was insomnia”, says pediatrician Gustavo Moreira, a specialist in sleep medicine and researcher at the Instituto do Sono de São Paulo. According to the doctor, even outside the pandemic, behavioral insomnia, characterized by difficulty falling asleep and/or staying asleep, is at the top of the list of the most common sleep disorders in childhood.

But how many hours, on average, should a child sleep per day?

0 to 3 months: 11 to 19 hours

4 to 11 months: 10 to 18 hours

1 to 2 years: 9 to 16 hours

3 to 5 years: 8 to 14 hours

6 to 13 years: 7 to 12 hours

How to survive sleep deprivation if the child sleeps for a short time and then wakes up? First, it is necessary to understand that falling asleep and waking up are not under your control. What can you change? The way you look at the situation. Setting a routine is key to helping your child learn to sleep through the night. But take it easy, remember that during the first few months your baby’s sleep schedule will still be largely dictated by his feeding pattern (that’s because, often, the baby wakes up to feed).

However, as he grows, he will space out the intervals between feedings, and from there, you can establish a routine. So, pay attention to naps during the day (usually one at each period), which should be short and not too close to the end of the afternoon, so as not to disturb nighttime sleep. Keep the environment clear, with the usual sounds and movements of the house. At night, leave the soft lighting and calm environment for the baby to differentiate between the times and avoid overstimulation at least 1 hour before bedtime. It is advisable that you follow a daily ritual so that your child associates the night with bedtime. For example:

– Wear comfortable pajamas. Avoid wrapping the baby more than necessary. If he feels hot, he will be weepy and irritable. Remember: inside the room, your child feels as hot or cold as you do;

– Feed him calmly and calmly;

– Read a book or sing a lullaby;

– Dim the lighting;

– Put him in his crib and kiss him good night.

Gradually, with patience and tranquility, incorporate this ritual into your child’s routine. With constant habits soon, he’ll soon have a great night’s sleep, and so will you.

