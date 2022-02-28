EU and Canada ban Russian planes from their airspace; Europeans expand arms shipments to Ukraine – International

LONDON – A European Union it’s the Canada decided to close their airspace to flights operated by Russia, both airlines and private jets, and ban Kremlin-funded media outlets from operating in bloc countries. The measures are part of a new package of sanctions against the Russian leader, Vladimir Putinwith the aim of weakening Russia economically after the country invade Ukraine. At the same time, the European bloc decided to expand the deployment of military assistance to Ukraine, including the deployment of fighter jets for air combat. Follow the war in Ukraine in real time (content open to non-subscribers)

With the decision, no Russian civil aircraft will be allowed to enter the airspace of the 27 countries of the European Union, which should be a serious blow to both the Russian aviation industry and the frequent trips of the Kremlin oligarchy to Europe. On Saturday, some European countries had already anticipated the measure. According to the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyn, the channels Russia Today and Sputnik News will also have their concessions to operate in the bloc revoked.

“We are going to ban the Kremlin propaganda machine from the European Union,” she said. “Putin will no longer be able to spread lies and divisions among the bloc.” On Saturday, the EU and the US decided to remove sanctioned Russian banks from the Swift international payment system.

After the expansion of economic sanctions on Russia, President Vladimir Putin said today that Russian nuclear deterrent forces be placed on high alertin a dramatic escalation of tensions between Russia and the West over the invasion of Ukraine.

In practice, the measure places the nuclear weapons of Russia on launch readiness, raising fears that the invasion could escalate into nuclear war. So far, however, there are no indications that Putin has any concrete plans to use them.

In Canada, the decision to ban Russian aircraft in airspace was also taken this Sunday, 27. On the same day, the Canadian Department of Aviation (Transport Canada) claimed that an aircraft violated the imposed measure. He would have left Miami and crossed Canadian territory. The case will be investigated.

Shipment of weapons

Also according to this latest package of measures, the European Union decided to formally unite to send weapons to Ukraine, after some individual countries, such as France, Spain, Greece and Poland, announced that they would finance President Volodmyr’s war effort. Zelensky.

“For the first time, we are going to finance the purchase and delivery of this equipment to a country that is under attack,” added the president of the European commission.

In a press conference, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, also spoke about the shipment of weapons, including mentioning fighter jets for aerial combat. “We will even supply fighter jets. We’re not just talking about ammunition,” he said.

Von der Leyen also praised Zelensky’s war effort and promised to help countries at war with the flow of refugees expected to reach the blocs in the coming months, estimated at 7 million people. “The bravery of Zelensky and the Ukrainian people is impressive and inspires us,” he said. “We will welcome those who flee Putin’s bombs with open arms.”

Today’s announcements still need to be ratified by the bloc’s member countries. /NYT and W. POST